Fareportal Prepares for Earth Day 2024 With List of Sustainable Tourism Travel Destinations

New York, New York, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 22, 1970, Earth Day launched with over 20 million people across the United States attending events at elementary schools, secondary schools, universities, and community sites. According to the Library of Congress the observance was promoted by US Senator Gaylord Nelson, who called upon students to support environmental causes.

To celebrate the 54th annual Earth Day, Fareportal, the New York based travel technology company behind online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel is shining a light on seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites at the forefront of sustainable tourism. An article published on CheapOair’s Miles Away blogsite showcases destinations renowned for their commitment to preserving natural and cultural heritage, while promoting responsible travel practices such as managing the number of visitors per day to specific locations.

From the awe-inspiring Great Barrier Reef in Australia to New Zealand’s oldest national park and a dual World Heritage Site, Tongariro National Park, 7 UNESCO Sites That Are Leading the Way in Sustainable Tourism gives readers a thought-provoking list of destinations to consider when endeavoring to see the world in an environmentally conscious manner.

Fareportal President Glenn Cusano comments, “At Fareportal, we recognize the pivotal role travelers play in shaping the future of tourism. By spotlighting these exceptional UNESCO sites, we hope to encourage responsible travel practices and foster a deeper appreciation for destinations that prioritize sustainability.”

Travelers can read the full article here and use the information to inform and inspire their 2024 vacation travel plans.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or by live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books international and domestic flight, hotel, and other travel and ancillaries.

