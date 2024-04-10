Arizona Digestive Health Expands Into Tucson

New Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Facilities Now Taking Appointments

TUCSON, Arizona, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Digestive Health, the premier gastroenterology practice in Arizona, has opened a new gastro clinic and an endoscopy center, both located at 7490 N. Oracle Road . ADH is a proud partner of GI Alliance , the leading physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S.

Drs. Cristiana Bortuzzo and Gary Goldstein are leading Arizona Digestive Health into this new market. Dr. Bortuzzo has 33 years of experience and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Italian. She treats all GI related issues, but is very passionate about screening and prevention of GI malignancies. Dr. Goldstein has 33 years of experience and is fluent in both English and Spanish. He specializes in screening and therapeutic colonoscopy, diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, esophageal dilation, liver disease, and Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

Arizona Digestive Health’s newest Tucson gastroenterology practice is a spacious 5,800-square-foot facility with eight clinic rooms. Alongside it is the 7,000-square-foot endoscopy center with three suites. Both facilities will have new, state-of-the-art colonoscopy and endoscopy equipment and are exclusively dedicated to gastrointestinal care. The official opening is scheduled for April 22, but appointments are being taken now.

“I approach my patients with sincerity and perseverance while trying to achieve the best outcome for them,” says Bortuzzo. “I enjoy treating all GI issues due to the fact that the same condition may present differently in each patient. I am very passionate about screening and prevention of GI malignancies, which is why I enjoy performing endoscopies and colonoscopies.”

Arizona Digestive Health opens with a mission to alleviate longer appointment wait times and a dedication to more quality time with your physician.

"Medical decision making is a collaboration between patient and physician; physicians today must integrate patient health concerns and empower them to make informed healthcare decisions, such as lifestyle and diet,” says Goldstein. “I have endeavored over 30 years to incorporate a comprehensive approach to my patients’ GI issues to afford them the very best medical outcome possible.”

Arizona Digestive Health – Tucson is now accepting appointments for new patients. To schedule an appointment, please call the office at 520-675-3076 or visit arizonadigestivehealth.com .

ABOUT:

Our board-certified gastroenterologists in Arizona serve the needs of the community by diagnosing and treating diseases and conditions of the digestive system, which includes the esophagus, stomach, large intestine/colon, liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. With our extensive combined knowledge, experience, and resources, we aim to provide the best possible patient-centric care. Some of the services we offer at Arizona Digestive Health include expert consultations to evaluate your personal digestive needs, endoscopic procedures like routine colonoscopy, upper endoscopy (EGD), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), and further diagnostic tests like the esophageal manometry and the anorectal manometry. If you require routine diagnostic care or treatment for ongoing GI conditions, please contact our location to request a consultation.

