VIA Fund in Armenia launches investment readiness programme – Apply by 14 April

The EU-funded VIA Fund invites social enterprises in Armenia to apply for its new investment readiness programme.

This three-month programme aims to empower social enterprises in Armenia, providing them with the necessary tools and insights for successful fundraising and business scaling. With a carefully built curriculum, participants will gain knowledge in impact strategy and modeling, scaling readiness, and financial modeling through three individual modules. 

They will also have the opportunity to work alongside coaches and mentors to master the skills necessary for establishing a successful social enterprise.

Based on a final pitching event, the selected enterprises will gain access to the funding they need to push their enterprises to the next stage.

The deadline for applications is 14 April.

The VIA Fund was developed as a part of the EU-funded, Impact Europe-led “Collaborate For Impact” project.

