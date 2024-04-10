Grant call in Azerbaijan: EU and UNDP to support collaborative undertakings in the Lankaran-Astara Economic Region

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have announced a grant competition to support collaborative undertakings in the Lankaran-Astara Economic Region.

The grant competition is held as part of the project ‘Promoting Competitiveness, Collaboration and Modernisation in the Fruit and Vegetable Sector in Lankaran-Astara Economic Region’ (EU4 Lankaran), funded by the EU and implemented by the UNDP and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The grant aims to support fruit and vegetable value chain participants by providing them with non-cash assistance to a value of between €10,000 and €200,000.

The call is open to informally associated fruit and vegetable value chain actors (minimum 10 members), including agricultural service providers; farmers’ unions, members of which own maximum 10 ha land plots; cooperatives and associations; fruit & vegetable aggregators associated with minimum 20 producers/growers; women or youth (18-29 years old) groups (minimum 10 members) and others types of undertakings.

The deadline for applications is 10 May.

