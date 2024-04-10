Pesticide Advisory Committee Meeting Notice

April 10, 2024

The Pesticide Advisory Committee will meet on April 24, 2024, from 10 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be held virtually. MDA’s Nadya Chehab will be our guest speaker, providing an update on climate change and its effects on MD agriculture.

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/fmr-bfvs-rgi

If you require additional information, please contact the Pesticide Regulation Section at pest.reg@maryland.gov.