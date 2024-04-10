Bauer Media Group to cease publication of Improve Your Coarse Fishing magazine

After 33 years of inspiring and informing coarse fishing enthusiasts, Bauer Media bids farewell to Improve Your Coarse Fishing magazine, effective May 2024. However, this closure doesn’t mark an end but rather a transformation, as the much-loved brand finds a new home within the pages of Angling Times.

Improve Your Coarse Fishing’s legacy – tactics-led content that has offered invaluable insight and techniques for anglers of all levels – will soon be seamlessly integrated into Angling Times.

The complementary content will further enrich Angling Times’ offering, which will continue to bring its audience unrivalled equipment tests, plus the most interesting stories from the world of angling.

With a combined monthly reach of over 300,000* anglers across print and digital platforms, Angling Times and anglingtimes.co.uk are key pillars in Bauer Media’s multi-platform media strategy.

Steve Prentice, UK Group Co-CEO, Bauer Media Group said: “In a challenging period for many magazines, we’re pleased to bring the Improve Your Coarse Fishing content under the Angling Times umbrella. Our mission has always been to give anglers more confidence and enable them to catch more fish; this move allows us to do that more effectively than before.”

James Furness, Editor, Angling Times added: “Improve Your Coarse Fishing has been a trusted friend to thousands of anglers for three decades, thanks to its inclusive tone and easy-to-understand tips and tactics to help people catch more fish. My team and I will be incorporating that tone and ethos into Angling Times.”

(*Source – Google Analytics & ABC certified data – Feb 2024)

