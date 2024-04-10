Lori Ann LaRocco’s “Embracing Your Past to Empower Your Future” Honored by Literary Titan Book Award for Excellence

--LaRocco and co-author Abby Wallace to sign books on April 12 at the US Military Academy Bookstore at West Point--

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Embracing Your Past to Empower Your Future,” by Lori Ann LaRocco and daughter Abby Wallace, has been honored with the prestigious Gold Award at the Literary Titan Book Awards. LaRocco and co-author Abby Wallace will commemorate the achievement with a book signing on Friday, April 12 at the United States Military Academy Bookstore in West Point, Va.

The Literary Titan Gold Book Award is bestowed upon books that exemplify exceptional standards in the presentation of original content, recognizing the meticulous development of unique characters or subjects presented in an authentically engaging context.

“Embracing Your Past to Empower Your Future,” released in February on Amazon and other leading bookstores, tells the story of four prominent Black families whose ancestors were enslaved, revealing how their experiences shaped and influenced each generation up to the present day. All author royalties and nonprofit donations will benefit the “Each One, Teach One” book stipend where descendants of the enslaved can apply for funds to help offset the price of college books.

“The Gold award is yet another amazing development in the journey that Abby and I have taken with this book alongside these amazing families,” said Lori Ann LaRocco. “The incredible timing of celebrating this achievement with a book signing at West Point gives Abby and I continued confidence that we are telling a story that is resonating with people.”

The West Point Book Event will be held at 11:30 AM on April 12, where readers will learn about Pollee and Rose Allen- Clotilda survivors and Africatown co-founders, The Madison Family (descendants of President James Madison), the Quander family- considered to be one of the oldest Black American families who can trace their heritage back to the 1600s. They have two family trees intertwined in slavery with one family branch connected to Mount Vernon, and the Brooks family- the only Black American Family in US history with three generals in the immediate family (the authors spoke with all three). The book is filled with never-before-seen historical documents and photos.

These families generously shared their stories, recounting the trials faced by their forebears, the values imparted through generations, and the indomitable spirit that prevailed. The book meticulously chronicles their lives, underscoring the importance of African Americans fostering unity as a means to stand together and honor their shared heritage.

Lori Ann LaRocco is senior editor of guests and global supply chain reporter for CNBC Business News, coordinating high profile interviews and special multi-million dollar on-location productions for all shows on the network. “Embracing Your Past” is her sixth published book, which details the dark history of global trade- slavery.

LaRocco’s new nonprofit, Embracing Your Past to Empower Your Future, INC. is behind the “Each One Teach One” book stipend, which is named after the African proverb that dates back to the days of slavery: If an enslaved person had the opportunity and learned how to read, write, or do arithmetic, it was their responsibility to pass on that knowledge.

Praise for “Embracing Your Past to Empower Your Future”

“Embracing Your Past to Empower Your Future takes readers on a journey into the unvarnished truth of our American history. These four families are empowering examples of strength, resilience, and the enduring spirit of individuals who, like me, are descendants of those who survived the brutality of enslavement in this country. The history and life lessons in this book are important and immeasurable.”

- Hill Harper, New York Times Best Selling Author, Actor, and Activist





“This book is a must-read for anyone who wants to hear stories that haven't been told before and to learn more about the challenges, and obstacles that African Americans have had to face since being kidnapped and brought to these shores in 1619 and have still been able to participate and contribute to the very fabric of this country which is their home.”

- Dean Radcliffe-Lynes, Emmy Award winning television producer and independent filmmaker





About Lori Ann LaRocco

LaRocco has served as a global CNBC reporter since 2000, and her track record has garnered the trust and respect from Wall Street rainmakers to Washington. LaRocco has also published “Trade War: Containers Don’t Lie, Navigating the Bluster”; “Dynasties of the Sea: The Untold Stories of the Postwar Shipping Pioneers”; “Opportunity Knocking”; “Dynasties of the Sea: The Ships and Entrepreneurs Who Ushered in the Era of Free Trade”; and “Thriving in the New Economy: Lessons from Today’s Top Business Minds.”

About Abby Wallace

Abby Wallace is an advanced placement History and English student in New Jersey. Abby enjoys writing, reading, drawing, riding horses, and performing on stage. Abby loves to give back to others, and enjoys volunteering at Pony Power Therapies. She hopes to one day have a therapy barn of her own.

