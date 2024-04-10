Global Veterinary Dermatology Market is set to expand at a 9.4% CAGR to reach a Valuation of US$ 22 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

Increasing pet ownership, growing number of dermatology drugs clinical trials and approval, a rising incidence rate of parasitic as well as other skin diseases in animals, and investments by market players are key drivers driving the market growth. Japan is likely the top-performing veterinary dermatology market, with a CAGR of 10.7%.

NEWARK, Del, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global veterinary dermatology market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 8.9 billion by 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 22 billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 9.4%. The increasing prevalence of skin diseases in companion animals is a significant driver propelling the growth of the veterinary dermatology market. As pet ownership continues to rise globally, so does the occurrence of dermatological conditions in pets.



Environmental allergens, genetic predispositions, and lifestyle changes contribute to the growing incidence of skin issues in animals. Pet owners are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of proper dermatological care for their pets, leading to a higher demand for veterinary dermatology services and products.

One of the primary threats facing the veterinary dermatology market is the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Antibiotic resistance poses a significant challenge in treating bacterial skin infections in animals, limiting the efficacy of conventional antibacterial drugs. This threat complicates the management of dermatological conditions in pets and underscores the need for alternative treatment approaches and the development of novel antimicrobial agents to combat resistant strains effectively.

A notable trend in the veterinary dermatology market is the growing popularity of natural and organic pet skincare products. Pet owners increasingly seek safer and eco-friendly alternatives to conventional dermatological treatments, leading to a surge in demand for natural remedies and products free from harsh chemicals and additives. This trend reflects a broader shift towards holistic pet care and wellness, emphasizing promoting skin health through natural means.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Under drug class, the antibacterial drugs are registered to expand at 9.2% CAGR by 2034.

The United Kingdom is estimated to register at a CAGR of 10.1% by 2034.

China experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 9.8% by 2034.

Based on route of administration, the oral segment is anticipated to expand at 9% CAGR by 2034.

“The increasing awareness among pet owners about the importance of skin health in their pets is one significant driver for the veterinary dermatology market,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

A diverse range of players, including pharmaceutical companies, specialty clinics, and diagnostic laboratories, characterizes the competitive landscape of the veterinary dermatology market.

Product innovation, pricing strategies, and geographic presence drive competition. Partnerships and collaborations among industry players also play a significant role in shaping market dynamics. Some of the key developments are:

In October 2022, Pet King Brands, Inc. expanded its ZYMOX Enzymatic Dermatology line with three new products tailored for cats and kittens, addressing ear and skin issues.

In January 2021, Ceva Animal Health introduced Douxo S3 Pyo skincare pads for cats and dogs, enhancing the range by offering convenient antibacterial action alongside skin hydration and protection.

Report Scope Veterinary Dermatology Market:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 8.9 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 22 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 9.4 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Drug Class

Indication

Route of Administration

Animal Type

Distribution Channel

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Vetoquinol S.A.

Ceva

Merck & Co., Inc.

Zoetis, Inc.

Virbac

Bimeda, Inc.

Vivaldis

Bioiberica S.A.U

Indian Immunologicals Ltd





Veterinary Dermatology Market - Key Segments:

By Drug Class:

Antibacterial Drugs

Antifungal Drugs

Antiparasitic Drugs

Other Drug Classes

By Indication:

Parasitic Infections

Allergic Infections

Autoimmune Skin Diseases

Skin Cancer

Other Indications



By Route of Administration:

Injectable

Topical

Oral



By Animal Type:

Companion Animals Dogs Cats Horses Other Companion Animals

Livestock Animals Bovine Swine Other Livestock Animals





By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa





Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

