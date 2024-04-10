NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR ACTUARIAL, CPA, AND INSURER EXAMINATION SERVICES

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES

Alabama Department of Insurance issues

REQUESTS FORPROPOSALS

for

Actuarial Services, CPA Services, Insurer Examination Services,

Insurer Market Conduct Examination Services,

Insurer Investments Examination Services,

and Automated Insurer Examination Services

The Alabama Department of Insurance (DOI) hereby gives notice of the issuance of Requests for Proposals (RFP) for qualified respondents to provide the DOI with the following professional services:

· Property and Casualty Insurance Actuarial Services

· Life and Disability Insurance Actuarial Services

· Certified Public Accounting Services

· Insurer Examination Services

· Insurer Market Conduct Examination Services

· Insurer Investments Examination Services

· Automated Insurer Examination Services

Contracts are contemplated to be awarded for a term of two years , from October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2026, with the possibility to extend through 2029. Responses to the RFP must be received not later than May 10, 2024, at 3:00 PM CDT. Each response must include one original unredacted response in printed form plus one identical electronic copy in PDF format on one USB drive.

The RFPs are listed in the State of Alabama Accounting and Resource System(STAARS). You may learn about STAARS at http://vendors.alabama.gov/, and can register as a Vendor at https://alabamabuys.gov/.

A copy of an RFP can also be obtained from the DOI Web page at https://aldoi.gov/Legal/RFP.aspx. If you do not have access to the internet, you may request a particular RFP to be mailed to you by contacting Erin Dunagan at 334-240-4413.