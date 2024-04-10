Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,318 in the last 365 days.

Carper Applauds Final EPA Drinking Water Standard for PFAS Chemicals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, today released the following statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) final national standard for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in drinking water. EPA anticipates that if fully implemented, the rule would prevent thousands of deaths and reduce tens of thousands of serious PFAS-attributable illnesses.

“For years, toxic forever chemicals have polluted our drinking water and threatened the health of Americans. Today, the EPA is taking a historic step to protect public health with the first-ever national standard for PFAS in drinking water.

“The EPA took a thoughtful approach to allow utilities time to deploy new and emerging technologies that will make drinking water safer for all Americans. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the Biden Administration to ensure every American has access to clean, safe and reliable drinking water and water services.”

###

You just read:

Carper Applauds Final EPA Drinking Water Standard for PFAS Chemicals

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more