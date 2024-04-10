Carper Applauds Final EPA Drinking Water Standard for PFAS Chemicals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, today released the following statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) final national standard for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in drinking water. EPA anticipates that if fully implemented, the rule would prevent thousands of deaths and reduce tens of thousands of serious PFAS-attributable illnesses.

“For years, toxic forever chemicals have polluted our drinking water and threatened the health of Americans. Today, the EPA is taking a historic step to protect public health with the first-ever national standard for PFAS in drinking water.

“The EPA took a thoughtful approach to allow utilities time to deploy new and emerging technologies that will make drinking water safer for all Americans. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the Biden Administration to ensure every American has access to clean, safe and reliable drinking water and water services.”

