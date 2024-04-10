Safety and efficacy of a feed additive consisting of a tincture derived from the dried fruit of Schisandra chinensis (Turcz.) Baill. (omicha tincture) for poultry, horses, dogs and cats (FEFANA asbl)

Following a request from the European Commission, EFSA was asked to deliver a scientific opinion on the safety and efficacy of a tincture from the dried fruit of Schisandra chinensis (Turcz.) Baill. (omicha tincture), when used as a sensory additive in feed for horses, cats, dogs, and in feed and in water for drinking for poultry. The product is a water/ethanol (55:45 v/v) solution, with a dry matter content of not more than 4% (w/w) and a content of 0.01%–0.15% (w/w) for the sum of schisandrin and deoxyschisandrin. The Panel on Additives and Products or Substances used in Animal Feed (FEEDAP) concluded that omicha tincture is safe at the following concentrations in complete feed: 16 mg/kg for turkeys for fattening, 12 mg/kg for chickens for fattening and other poultry for fattening or reared for laying/reproduction, 18 mg/kg for laying hens and other laying/reproductive birds, 56 mg/kg for dogs and 47 mg/kg for horses and cats. The additive is considered safe for consumers when used up to the highest safe level in feed for poultry species and horses. Omicha tincture should be considered as irritants to skin and eyes, and as dermal and respiratory sensitisers. The use of omicha tincture as a flavour in feed for poultry species and horses was not considered to be a risk to the environment. Since it was recognised that the fruit of S. chinensis can influence sensory properties of feedingstuffs, no further demonstration of efficacy was considered necessary for the tincture under assessment.