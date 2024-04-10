Safety evaluation of an extension of use of the food enzyme α‐glucosidase from the non‐genetically modified Aspergillus niger strain AE‐TGU

The food enzyme α‐glucosidase (α‐d‐glucoside glucohydrolase; EC 3.2.1.20) is produced with the non‐genetically modified Aspergillus niger strain AE‐TGU by Amano Enzyme Inc. A safety evaluation of this food enzyme was made previously, in which EFSA concluded that this food enzyme did not give rise to safety concerns when used in four food manufacturing processes. Subsequently, the applicant requested to extend its use to include three additional processes. In this assessment, EFSA updated the safety evaluation of this food enzyme when used in a total of seven food manufacturing processes. The dietary exposure to the food enzyme‐total organic solids (TOS) was estimated to be up to 0.693 mg TOS/kg body weight (bw) per day in European populations. When combined with the no observed adverse effect level previously reported (1062 mg TOS/kg bw per day, the highest dose tested), the Panel derived a margin of exposure of at least 1532. Based on the data provided for the previous evaluation and the revised margin of exposure, the Panel concluded that this food enzyme does not give rise to safety concerns under the revised intended conditions of use.