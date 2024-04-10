Safety evaluation of an extension of use of the food enzyme peroxidase from the genetically modified Aspergillus niger strain MOX

The food enzyme peroxidase (phenolic donor: hydrogen‐peroxide oxidoreductase, EC 1.11.1.7) is produced with the genetically modified Aspergillus niger strain MOX by DSM Food Specialties B.V. A safety evaluation of this food enzyme was made previously, in which EFSA concluded that this food enzyme did not give rise to safety concerns when used in one food manufacturing process. Subsequently, the applicant requested to extend its use to include an additional process. In this assessment, EFSA updated the safety evaluation of this food enzyme when used in a total of two food manufacturing processes: processing of dairy products for the production of modified milk proteins and the production of plant‐based analogues of milk and milk products. The dietary exposure to the food enzyme–total organic solids (TOS) was estimated to be up to 0.091 mg TOS/kg body weight (bw) per day in European populations. Using the no observed adverse effect level previously reported (2162 mg TOS/kg bw per day), the Panel derived a margin of exposure (MoE) of at least 23,758. Based on the data provided for the previous evaluation and the revised MoE, the Panel concluded that this food enzyme does not give rise to safety concerns under the revised intended conditions of use.