Safety evaluation of the food enzyme AMP deaminase from non‐genetically modified Aspergillus sp. strain DEA 56‐111

The food enzyme AMP deaminase (AMP aminohydrolase; EC 3.5.4.6) is produced with the non‐genetically modified microorganism Aspergillus sp. strain DEA 56‐111 by Shin Nihon Chemical Co., Ltd. The food enzyme was considered free from viable cells of the production organism. It is intended to be used in the processing of yeast and yeast products. Dietary exposure to the food enzyme‐total organic solids (TOS) was estimated to be up to 0.005 mg TOS/kg body weight (bw) per day in European populations. Genotoxicity tests did not indicate a safety concern. The Panel identified a no observed adverse effect level of 1984 mg TOS/kg bw per day, the highest dose tested, which, when compared with the estimated dietary exposure, resulted in a margin of exposure of at least 396,800. A search for the similarity of the amino acid sequence of the food enzyme to known allergens was made and no match was found. The Panel considered that the risk of allergic reactions upon dietary exposure cannot be excluded, but the likelihood is low. Based on the data provided, the Panel concluded that this food enzyme does not give rise to safety concerns, under the intended conditions of use.