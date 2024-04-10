Submit Release
Safety evaluation of an extension of use of the food enzyme triacylglycerol lipase from the non‐genetically modified Mucor circinelloides strain AE‐LMH

The food enzyme triacylglycerol lipase (triacylglycerol acylhydrolase, EC 3.1.1.3) is produced with the non‐genetically modified Mucor circinelloides strain AE‐LMH by Amano Enzyme Inc. A safety evaluation of this food enzyme was made previously, in which EFSA concluded that this food enzyme did not give rise to safety concerns when used in three food manufacturing processes. Subsequently, the applicant requested to extend its use to include two additional processes. In this assessment, EFSA updated the safety evaluation of this food enzyme when used in a total of five food manufacturing processes. The dietary exposure to the food enzyme‐total organic solids (TOS) was estimated to be up to 0.845 mg TOS/kg body weight (bw) per day in European populations. When combined with the no observed adverse effect level previously reported (784 mg TOS/kg bw per day, the highest dose tested), the Panel derived a margin of exposure of at least 928. Based on the data provided for the previous evaluation and the revised margin of exposure, the Panel concluded that this food enzyme does not give rise to safety concerns under the revised intended conditions of use.

