Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platforms Market Updates : is Projected to Surpass USD 1.17 Billion by 2031

Advanced clinical decision support platforms market trends include increase in the number of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, & others, ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platforms Market By Type (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), By Model (Knowledge based, Non Knowledge based), By Setting (Hospitals, Ambulatory care): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031."

As per the report, the worldwide market for advanced clinical decision support platforms reached a revenue of $496.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth examination of evolving market dynamics, prominent segments, significant investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional outlook, and competitive landscape.

Advanced clinical decision support platforms serve as a valuable resource, furnishing healthcare professionals with timely and tailored information to enhance healthcare delivery. These systems encompass a range of tools such as computerized alerts, clinical guidelines, diagnostic aids, and reference information, aiding in informed decision-making for improved patient outcomes.

Market trends in advanced clinical decision support platforms are influenced by factors like the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the expansion of the healthcare industry, the aging population, and the increasing adoption of electronic health record systems by healthcare facilities. With chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes on the rise, there's a heightened demand for advanced clinical decision support platforms to aid physicians in diagnosis and treatment. For example, these platforms play a crucial role in diabetes management, facilitating evidence-based insulin use and enhancing patient care quality.

Additionally, the market is driven by the introduction of new products and the approval of existing ones. For instance, Siemens Healthineers launched Mammovista, a software solution designed to streamline breast imaging workflows, demonstrating the continuous innovation in the field.

Segmentation of the market includes therapeutic and diagnostic types, with the therapeutic segment dominating due to the increasing adoption of these platforms for treating chronic diseases. Moreover, knowledge-based models are preferred over non-knowledge-based ones, contributing to the market's growth.

In terms of settings, hospitals lead the market owing to government investments in healthcare infrastructure and the rising number of healthcare facilities. Geographically, North America holds the largest market share, driven by product launches, key player presence, and high adoption rates of clinical decision support systems. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to government healthcare investments, rising chronic disease prevalence, and an aging population.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚

By type, the therapeutic segment held the largest market share in 2021.

By model, the knowledge-based segment held the largest market share in 2021.

By setting, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.