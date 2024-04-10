Autoinjectors Market Set to Surpass USD 2.3 Billion by 2030
Growing regulatory approvals, increasing adoption of home-based treatments, and technological advancements driving the Autoinjectors Market growth.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Autoinjectors Market is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. It was estimated at USD 0.8 billion in 2022.
Autoinjectors Market Report Scope:
Autoinjector demand is increasing due to its benefits such as ease of administration and faster delivery of medication which makes them vital in emergency medical care scenarios like opioid overdose and anaphylactic shocks. The rising trend of home care settings for treatments globally, coupled with technological advancements in autoinjector designs, supports their adoption in home settings. Manufacturers are focusing on developing autoinjectors with features like audio-visual cues and connectivity to enhance patient experience and adherence. Despite challenges like needle stick injuries and high costs associated with conventional injection devices, the demand for autoinjectors is rising globally due to their potential advantages, especially in chronic disease management.
Autoinjectors Market Analysis:
Driving factors of the Autoinjectors Market include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis, prompting key players to develop platform technologies and biosimilars for home-based treatments. Additionally, the emphasis on reusable and sustainable autoinjector platforms aligns with the pharmaceutical industry's focus on eco-friendly practices. Moreover, introducing new devices enabling self-administration for larger-volume medications further boosts market growth.
The Major Key Players
→Becton,
→Dickinson and Company (BD),
→Ypsomed Holding AG,
→SHL Medical,
→West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.,
→Recipharm AB,
→Haselmeier GmbH,
→Owen Mumford Ltd.,
→Gerreshiemer AG,
→Philip-Medisize, LLC,
→Oval Medical Technologies Ltd.,
→Solteam Incorporation Co., Ltd.,
→Elcam Drug Delivery Devices (E3D),
→Antares Pharma, Inc.,
→Jabil, Inc.,
→and Others.
Autoinjectors Market Segment Analysis:
KEY SEGMENTS
By Product Type
→Disposable
→Reusable
By Technology
→Manual Autoinjectors
→Automatic Autoinjectors
By Disease Indication
→Rheumatoid Arthritis
→Multiple Sclerosis
→Diabetes
→Anaphylaxis
By End User
→Homecare Settings
→Hospitals & Clinics
→Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Disease Indication: The rheumatoid arthritis segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the high incidence of the disease and the need for frequent injections.
By Product Type: In 2022, the disposable segment led the market, driven by its convenience and cost-effectiveness for single-use applications.
By End-user: Homecare settings accounted for the largest market share, reflecting the growing trend of patient-centric care and the preference for treatments in familiar environments.
Impact of Economic Downturn:
While increased competition may lead to price pressure amid economic downturns, the autoinjectors market remains relatively resilient due to the essential nature of healthcare services. Furthermore, public health crises like pandemics may heighten awareness and demand for autoinjector technologies.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict:
The Russia-Ukraine conflict is anticipated to have a moderate impact on the autoinjectors market, mainly affecting import-export activities of raw materials. However, the low prevalence of key market players in the region mitigates the overall impact on market growth.
Key Regional Development:
North America dominated the market in 2022, driven by factors such as technological advancements, high healthcare expenditure, and favorable reimbursement policies. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is poised to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by increasing chronic disease prevalence and improving healthcare infrastructure.
Key Takeaways for Autoinjectors Market:
Technological advancements and home-based treatments are driving market growth.
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases underscores the importance of autoinjectors.
Disposable autoinjectors and homecare settings are key segments shaping the market landscape.
Recent Developments:
Eli Lilly and Company's Mounjaro injection, available in an autoinjector, was FDA-approved in May 2022 for treating type 2 diabetes.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., acquired Antares Pharma, Inc. in April 2022, strengthening its autoinjector platform.
Gerresheimer AG and Midas Pharma announced a strategic partnership in August 2021 to develop a new-generation autoinjector.
Ipsen Pharma invested in an electronic autoinjector for Somatuline Autogel / Somatuline Depot in March 2021, enhancing patient experience.
