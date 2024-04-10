Chris Kee honored with prestigious President's Volunteer Service Gold Award
Kinesiologist and author Chris Kee has been given the President's Volunteer Service Gold Award for his incredible work with his community.
I'm overwhelmed and honored by this award. It's about the great work I and others do every day to make this world a better place. I hope my service will encourage others to give back.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Kee has been awarded the prestigious President’s Volunteer Service Gold Award for his outstanding contribution to public service.
— Chris Kee
This esteemed accolade recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a 500-hour-plus commitment to volunteerism and have made a significant impact on their communities and beyond. Chris Kee’s unwavering dedication to serving others has set an exemplary standard for civic engagement and philanthropy.
Chris Kee is a kinesiologist serving communities in the Southeastern United States. Over the last four years, he has donated time and resources to enriching those around him. He is a best-selling co-author of "Sam's Six-Minute Schedule for Staying Shape," which encourages physical and mental health improvement for families. His knowledge on financial health has been featured in Newsweek and on ABC News. As a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, he looks to expand volunteer service opportunities for others in the organization.
"I'm overwhelmed and honored by this award," Kee said. "It's about the great work I and others do every day to make this world a better place. I hope my service will encourage others to give back."
The President’s Volunteer Service Gold Award is an honor bestowed upon volunteers by the United States government. Recipients are awarded based on their exceptional service and dedication to making a positive impact on society with over 500 hours of public service.
Chris Kee's receipt of this prestigious award serves as a testament to their exemplary character and their unwavering dedication to creating a better world for all.
For more information about the President’s Volunteer Service Lifetime Achievement Award, please visit presidentialserviceawards.gov.
