Geek Fest, The Enchanting New Indoor Music Festival, Successfully Held in Dallas

Dallas, Texas, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geek Fest, a brand event hosted by Geekvape and Geek Bar, took place in Dallas on March 9, 2024 and featured an indoor music festival theme. This event is not only a gathering for music aficionados but also serves as a haven for the e-cigarette community, embodying the essence of GEEKVAPE's brand values with a keen focus on the consumer. It offers an enhanced experience that resonates with the dynamic lifestyle of its attendees.





The festival offered an unparalleled lineup featuring some of the most influential figures in the electronic dance music industry. These performances weren't just shows; they were a captivating blend of artistry and entertainment, setting a new benchmark for what fans can expect from a music festival. Geek Fest has created a unique space where fans can immerse themselves in a world of music, connection, and shared experiences, offering an unmatched level of engagement.





Headliners included the electrifying Bassjackers, celebrated for their high-octane performances and chart-topping tracks. The festival was proud to present a roster of world-class DJs, each known for their distinct sound and the ability to electrify audiences.





Italian EDM powerhouse VINAI, comprising the dynamic duo of Alessandro and Andrea Vinai, brought their signature electro house vibes to the stage. The Dutch duo Sick Individuals, acclaimed for their harmonious blend of powerful beats and melodies, have solidified their presence on the international stage with their hit tracks and vibrant live performances.





Leena Punks, a trailblazer in the electronic music scene, merges melodic techno with progressive house into a captivating dance experience, ensuring that the energy levels remain sky-high throughout the night. Rounding out the lineup, ZABO—Dan Szabo from Niagara Falls, Canada—brings a unique mix of electronic, pop, and alternative vibes. His dedication to music and expertise in audio and recording technology has established him as a standout artist in the EDM world.





Geek Fest represented the essence of electronic dance music, bringing together an eclectic mix of talent that underscored the festival's commitment to beats, culture, and community. It was more than just an event; it was a landmark occasion that fused music with the e-cigarette lifestyle, creating a memorable experience for all who attended.





Beyond the stellar lineup, Geek Fest offered a range of interactive elements, including fan interactions, exclusive product trials, visual performances by on-site VJs, interactive gaming sessions with prizes, and body glow painting. These features were intricately woven into the fabric of Geek Fest, ensuring that the music, moments, and memories were in perfect harmony.





Embracing its core values and appreciation for its community, Geek Fest marked the beginning of an ambitious global campaign aimed at fostering excitement and innovation among fans worldwide. With activities planned across the globe to bring more excitement to fans and users around the world, Geek Fest is set to captivate fans and engage communities in every corner of the planet.

About GeekVape:

Founded in 2015, GeekVape is an innovative technology company headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Our mission is to produce innovation and create reliable user experience for vape industry. We always listen to different voices, aiming to contribute a positive impact on our society and bring a healthier vape experience to the public.

For more information, visit The Official website .





Ruby Liu GeekVape ruby.liu at geekvape.com