Questex’s IHIF EMEA 2024: The Meeting Place of Hospitality Innovators and Game-Changers

LONDON, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Hospitality Investment Forum EMEA (IHIF EMEA) today announces robust attendance is expected for the upcoming event scheduled for 15 to 17 April 2024 at the InterContinental and Pullman hotels in Berlin.



With over 2,200 attendees already confirmed, IHIF EMEA 2024 is set to be one of the largest gatherings of industry professionals in the region. Attendees will include key representatives from prominent companies across the hospitality investment ecosystem highlighting the event's significance as a premier platform for networking, deal-making, and industry insights.

Representation of senior leaders from across the hospitality ecosystem

Among the confirmed attendees are representatives from leading investment firms, top brands and operators, and esteemed advisory companies.

Current registered participation of senior-level positions (C-level, senior management, managers, and other senior roles) constitute approximately 85% of the attendance. This can be broken down into 26% C-level executive, 44% VP and Directors, 11% from Board Members, and another 4% from other executive roles.

The investor community will be attending, 500 confirmed attendees, including representation from AccorInvest, AXA Group, Blackstone, Brookfield, Covivio, GIC, Henderson Park, Invesco, London + Regional, Pandox, QIA, Schroders, Starwood Capital, and Union Investment. The investor community attendance is record-breaking this year, with 40% of the investor audience attending IHIF EMEA for the first time.

Additionally, many brands and operators have confirmed attendance, such as Accor, Aimbridge, Choice Hotels International, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Marriott, Radisson, and Wyndham.

A large number of advisory companies will also be taking part in the event, including CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, and Moelis.

“The interest in hospitality real estate in EMEA is stronger than ever, and appetite for data, insights and inspirational content is testament to the strength of opportunity in the market. This year’s IHIF EMEA programme showcases the commitment the industry has towards our event, as well as the interest shown by new investors and stakeholders. Expect unparalleled opportunity for deal-making, networking, and garnering invaluable insights to propel the hospitality investment industry forward,” said Julie Rey-Gore, Content Director, IHIF EMEA.

Supported by the industry, for the industry

The event has also received exceptional support from industry sponsors, with a diverse range of companies backing IHIF EMEA 2024. Notably, top sponsors include Founder Patron, CBRE, Diamond Sponsors Accor, Hilton, Hyatt International, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Diamond and Investor Lounge Sponsor JLL.

The event will host a significant number of the largest companies in the industry, with prominent organizations such as Marriott International, NH Hotel Group, and Radisson Hotel Group among the attendees.

“The record number of investors attending the event this year, a material proportion of which are first time attendees, is a clear demonstration of the growing significance of hospitality in the capital markets, as we see a continuation of the risk-rebalancing in markets post-pandemic. It also underpins the relevance of IHIF as the leading global platform where deals are executed and originated, where those which are most committed to the sector gather, and where owners and investors can meet with the best-in-class service providers, including the leading global advisors, asset managers, brands, operators,” says Joe Stather, VP/Market Leader, IHIF EMEA.

Awards Ceremonies:

The highly anticipated HAMA Awards will be presented by IHIF EMEA and the Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) Europe and is co-sponsored by Questex Hospitality and HotStats. Finalists are EQ Group and Iconic Luxury Hotels. Winner will be announced on Tuesday, 16 April at noon, in the Asset Management Forum at IHIF EMEA.

The Young Leader Award will be presented by IHIF EMEA and International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC), recognising and celebrating the excellence of young emerging leaders in the hospitality industry. Winner will be announced at the IHIF EMEA News Desk at the event.

