TAIWAN, April 10 - President Tsai meets Project 2049 Institute delegation

On the morning of April 10, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation from the Project 2049 Institute, a think tank based in Washington, DC. In remarks, President Tsai, noting that today marks the 45th anniversary of the enactment of Taiwan Relations Act, thanked the United States administration, Congress, and private sector for continuing to work with Taiwan to deepen our bilateral cooperation and friendship. The president pointed out that Taiwan and the US have continued to strengthen their security partnership in recent years; and that at the same time as the US is fulfilling its security commitments to Taiwan, Taiwan is taking steps to strengthen its self-sufficiency in national defense, demonstrating our determination to defend ourselves. In the future, the president said, Taiwan will continue working with the US to safeguard regional peace and stability.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I would like to welcome Chairman Randall Schriver as he once again leads a delegation to Taiwan. As it happens, today marks the 45th anniversary of the enactment of Taiwan Relations Act. So I want to take this opportunity to thank the US administration, Congress, and private sector for continuing to work with Taiwan to deepen our bilateral cooperation and friendship. I also appreciate the expressions of concern and support from the US following last week's earthquake.

Our guests with us here today are all friends who care deeply about Taiwan. The Project 2049 Institute has long focused on security across the Taiwan Strait and in the Indo-Pacific region. It has also made valuable suggestions on further strengthening Taiwan-US relations. All of you here have frequently spoken up for Taiwan, at public venues or on social media. For this, I extend my sincerest gratitude.

In recent years, Taiwan and the US have continued to strengthen our security partnership. The US government continues its arms sales to Taiwan based on the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances. Last year, the US approved the first-ever provision of funding for Taiwan under the Foreign Military Financing program. And this March, the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 was signed into law. This will inject fiscal resources into measures and initiatives supporting Taiwan.

At the same time as the US is fulfilling its security commitments to Taiwan, Taiwan is taking steps to strengthen its self-sufficiency in national defense, demonstrating our determination to defend ourselves. From last year to the present day, we have seen deliveries to our Navy of the prototype of our first indigenous submarine, the Narwhal, and the first full flight of six indigenous corvettes, demonstrating Taiwan's domestic shipbuilding capacity and raising our national self-defense capabilities.

Going forward, Taiwan will continue working with the US to safeguard regional peace and stability. I want to thank you all once again for visiting and for showing your support for Taiwan-US relations through concrete actions. I am sure that your observations and views will help the Taiwan-US security partnership continue to grow from strength to strength.

In remarks, Chairman Schriver expressed his thanks to President Tsai for taking the time to receive the delegation today. Commenting on the recent earthquake in eastern Taiwan, he said that Taiwan has certainly been in their thoughts and prayers and on their minds, but that coming here so shortly after and seeing the resolve and the spirit is certainly uplifting for them, and they appreciate seeing that and experiencing that. He also expressed appreciation at having the president and her administration spend time with them to engage in these discussions despite the recent tragedy, and conveyed their well-wishes to Taiwan.

Chairman Schriver thanked President Tsai for the reminder about the anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act. Noting that some people say it's "treaty-like" or "treaty-light," born out of necessity after the break in relations, he said that the reality is that this has been the vehicle for them to really do all the things they have needed to do across the economic relationship and the security and military relationship, and that this has been the platform and the vehicle for that. He pointed out that some people talk about changing it, and some people talk about amending it from time to time, but the reality is, it has allowed them to do the hard and important work and get to the place where we are today.

Mentioning that President Tsai has time left in her administration, Chairman Schriver said that this is their opportunity to thank her for her service, for her investment in the relationship with the US, and for her leadership on so many things that they care about. He noted that President Tsai's leadership during the pandemic is still a source of inspiration for so many of them, adding that they can take great lessons from how she led not only Taiwan, but in many ways led the region and the world through that experience. In closing, Chairman Schriver took the opportunity to express their appreciation for the president's leadership, thanking her again for receiving them today and saying that they very much look forward to the discussion.