FinovateSpring 2024: Shaping the Future of Fintech in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Informa PLC (“ Informa ”), a London-based global leader in events production, digital products, and academic research services, is proud to announce the return of FinovateSpring , the premier fintech conference dedicated to shaping the digital future of financial institutions. The highly anticipated in-person event will take place from May 21-23, 2024, at the Marriot Marquis San Francisco.



FinovateSpring is renowned for bringing together executives and thought leaders at the vanguard of revolutionizing the financial services industry. Over three dynamic days, the event will feature 100-plus distinguished speakers and 50-plus live product demos from both emerging fintech innovators and established industry leaders. Attendees, including C-suite leaders, decision-makers, senior executives, and financial innovators, will have access to unparalleled strategic insights and industry expertise.

The conference is designed to facilitate fast-paced, incisive sessions that drive effective knowledge-sharing and foster high-powered networking opportunities. Tailored introductions during these interactions can lead to organizational transformation and/or provide solutions to specific challenges.

Distinguished speakers at FinovateSpring 2024 include industry luminaries such as Bryan Lewis , President and CEO of Intellicheck; Trish Costello , CEO and Founder of Portfolia; Gary Rudman , President/Founder of GTR Consulting; Sam Kilmer , Managing Director of Fintech Advisory at Cornerstone Advisors; James Robert Lay , Author of "Banking on Digital Growth"; and Sam Das , Managing Director of TruStage Ventures, among others from global financial institutions, fintechs, regulatory bodies, and investment houses.

The event will feature impactful sessions and workshops exploring technological advancements, business model innovations, and emerging opportunities in financial services and payments. Attendees will engage with industry experts through various interactive formats, including keynote addresses, Executive Briefings, panel discussions, Fireside Chats, and networking events facilitated by intelligent and user-friendly apps.

Facilitating diverse interests and needs, discussions will cover Executive Briefings on Financial Inclusion, Retail Digital Transformation, Community Banking, Embedded Finance and BaaS, and Women in Fintech.

An invite-only pre-event Briefing and Cocktail Reception on Monday, May 20, 2024, will offer attendees a relaxed environment to forge valuable industry connections.

For over a decade, Finovate has attracted key players across the financial landscape, with senior leadership from institutions such as Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Fidelity Investments, HSBC, ING, J.P. Morgan, and Llyods. The pre-event will include sessions with Greg Palmer , Vice President, Finovate; Fireside Chats with Manas Chawla , CEO, London Politica, and David Penn , Research Analyst, Finovate; and with Julie Muhn , Senior Research Analyst, Finovate, and Brian Solis ; as well as a Special Address on “How Today’s Leading Financial Institutions Can Gain Critical Insight & Stay Competitive.”

With its efficient format, educational opportunities, and emphasis on networking, FinovateSpring 2024 is a must-attend event for financial market participants seeking to deepen industry connections and explore synergies with innovative thinkers reshaping the financial landscape.

To register for the in-person event, kindly visit https://informaconnect.com/finovatespring/purchase/select-package/

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information visit www.finovate.com .

