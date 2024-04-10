Kentucky artist wins 1st Prize International Watercolour Masters 2024
Celebrating Success: Wyn Shares Spring Floral Art Prints in Gratitude for Contest Victory. www.wynsartprints.comLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 15 years of teaching art and over 3 decades of creating art Wyn received the 1st Prize in the International Watercolour Masters 2024 Contest. He also received 1st place two years in a row for the Louisville, Kentucky Urban Paint Out held by the Louisville Art Association.
From childhood, Wyn always knew he loved art but was uncertain how that would play out in a career. "I have had many ups and downs in my art career but the mountain tops always overlook the valleys," Wyn said.
Wyn loves to paint from life and looks deep into the details with each brushstroke. His focus on color, light, and realism plays out in beautiful compositions on paper or canvas. It doesn't take long for the viewer to get drawn in by his paintings.
Wyn is now focusing on floral art this spring and desires to extend his art to the community for free. He wants everyone to enjoy his new wildflower print collection at no cost, just postage and handling. Get your free print at www.wynsartprints.com One per person, please.
Wyn Ericson is an accomplished and versatile artist dedicated to creating captivating works that inspire and evoke emotion. With his exceptional skill, Wyn consistently pushes the boundaries of creativity and realism.
Driven by a passion for artistic expression, Wyn draws inspiration from personal experiences, his faith, family, and the world around him. Through meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to authenticity, Wyn produces pieces that resonate with audiences on a profound level. With a portfolio spanning 30 years, Wyn has garnered recognition for his talent which has been featured in galleries, exhibitions, newspapers, T.V., and publications throughout the U.S.
Wyn Ericson
Wyn Ericson Fine Art
+1 7078155591
info@wynsartprints.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube