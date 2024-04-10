DEQ details next steps for water systems as EPA announces PFAS standards for drinking water

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the final National Primary Drinking Water Regulation to establish legally enforceable levels for six PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known to occur in drinking water. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has been working with water systems to assess PFAS levels. Based on all available data, more than 300 water systems in our state have PFAS levels that will exceed the new standards. That includes 42 municipal water systems serving nearly 3 million residents combined, as well as approximately 20% of small public water systems tested.

The Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) are:

PFOA 4.0 parts per trillion (ppt)

PFOS 4.0ppt

GenX chemicals 10ppt

PFNA 10ppt

PFHxS 10ppt

The rule also regulates mixtures of GenX chemicals, PFNA, PFHxS and PFBS through the use of a Hazard Index calculation to determine if the combined levels of these PFAS pose a potential risk to human health. Public water systems will have five years to comply with the MCLs.

“We are thankful that Administrator Regan and the Biden Administration are taking this action to protect drinking water in North Carolina and across the country," said Governor Roy Cooper. “We asked for this because we know science-based standards for PFAS and other compounds are desperately needed.”

“Having federal standards for these forever chemicals in our drinking water provides certainty for our public water systems and our residents,” said Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser. “DEQ has already worked with water systems to measure for PFAS in advance of this rule, so they are well prepared to utilize the funding available now to take action and protect the people of North Carolina.”

DEQ has been working with public water systems to prepare for the regulation and assess PFAS levels in drinking water systems across the state. In 2023, DEQ sampled more than 530 small public water systems, those serving at least 15 connections or 25 individuals, to assess PFAS levels across the state. That effort follows the sampling in late 2022 at 50 municipal and county water systems. Those results are available on the DEQ website. Some water systems have also conducted sampling on their own or through the federal Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule (UCMR5) program. Forty-two municipal water systems sampled in 2022 have detections above the new MCLs. Additionally, approximately 270 small systems have detections that exceed the new MCLs.

DEQ is working with the systems, providing technical assistance and funding opportunities to reduce PFAS and install treatment. DEQ’s Division of Water Infrastructure is utilizing federal funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help address PFAS contamination, including funding designated specifically for small, rural, and underserved communities, as well as the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. Several projects to address PFAS contamination have been awarded funding and the current Spring 2024 application period is open until April 30.

“We are actively encouraging systems to take advantage of available federal funding and we are making funds available to systems with PFAS detections to support their actions to reduce PFAS,” said Biser.

Under the Action Strategy for PFAS, DEQ is taking a whole-of-department approach to protect communities by identifying, reducing, and remediating PFAS pollution. DEQ is proposing state groundwater and surface water standards to complement the federal MCLs. Regulating PFAS discharges and reducing the amounts that enter drinking water sources will also lessen the need for treatment at the drinking water systems to comply with the MCLs.

DEQ has also launched a PFAS Treatment System Assistance program to support North Carolina residents with PFAS contamination in their private water wells. Funding for treatment systems will be provided to eligible residents with PFAS contamination that equals or exceeds health advisory levels, on a scale based on household income, as long as funding is available. The program is meant to address PFAS contamination when there is no designated responsible party that provides alternate drinking water.

To learn more about PFAS and how to reduce your exposure, please visit Understanding PFAS. If you are concerned about the level of PFAS in your drinking water, whether you are on a private well or public water system, you may consider adding filtration to reduce the amount of PFAS you consume. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has developed a list of filtration options, from whole house or under sink systems to pitcher of fridge filters with information on their effectiveness: NC DHHS Filtration Options and Sampling Factsheet.