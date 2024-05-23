Magnolia Ranch Recovery Contracts with United Healthcare.
Tennessee based addiction treatment organization, Magnolia Ranch Recovery, now accepts patients insured by United Healthcare.PULASKI, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It an ongoing effort to improve accessibility to treatment for those suffering from the disease of addiction Magnolia Ranch Recovery obtained a contract with health insurance company United Healthcare. This enables United Healthcare policy holders in need of addiction treatment to utilize their health insurance benefits at Magnolia Ranch Recovery. This means that the entire treatment experience could be fully covered depending on an individual's benefit tier with United Healthcare. This move by Magnolia Ranch Recovery provides United Healthcare policy holders from around the country the opportunity to seek treatment in their highly sought after addiction treatment program.
Magnolia Ranch Recovery is a Tennessee based behavioral health provider and premier addiction treatment organization. Founded in 2017 and nestled in the rolling hills of Pulaski, Tennessee, Magnolia Ranch Recovery provides inpatient addiction treatment for men and women in its luxurious 25 bed facility. The facility provides worldclass individualized addiction care through modern evidence based practices and clinical modalities.
Magnolia Ranch Recovery is licensed by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and accredited by The Joint Commission.
