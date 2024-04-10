Impact of AI, Advancements in Healthcare Taking Center Stage at AAPA 2024

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) will explore cutting-edge advancements reshaping the foundations of healthcare during AAPA 2024’s main stage events.

In a nod to AAPA 2024’s presence in Houston – “Space City” – the conference will open on May 18 with a main stage event, “Space Medicine: Lessons From Beyond Earth,” featuring speakers Serena Auñón-Chancellor, physician, engineer, and NASA astronaut; and Hayley Arceneaux, physician assistant (PA) and astronaut. Arceneaux was a crew member and chief medical officer on Inspiration4, the first all-civilian space mission to orbit the Earth.

During this session, Arceneaux and Auñón-Chancellor will delve into the depths of medical practice beyond Earth’s atmosphere, shedding light on advancements set to reshape the foundations of healthcare on our planet.

The second main stage event, “How AI and the Superconvergence of Accelerating Technologies Will Shape Healthcare,” will be held on May 20 and will feature keynote speaker Daniel Kraft, MD. Kraft, a world-renowned physician-scientist, innovator, and expert in technology, will explore the transformative impact of artificial intelligence and advancing technologies on healthcare.

"As clinicians dedicated to improving healthcare, PAs play a crucial role in understanding and shaping the impact of emerging technologies on patient well-being,” AAPA President and Chair of the Board Folusho E. Ogunfiditimi, DM, MPH, PA-C, DFAAPA, said. “At AAPA 2024, we invite PAs to explore the intersection of AI, technological advancements, space medicine, and traditional healthcare delivery. This unique opportunity will empower our profession, one of the fastest growing in healthcare, with the knowledge and skills needed to deliver exceptional care in an increasingly complex and rapidly changing environment.”



In addition to main stage events, AAPA 2024 will offer a variety of interactive sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities for attendees to engage with colleagues, exchange ideas, and envision the future of healthcare delivery.

AAPA 2024 is the world’s largest PA conference and expo with thousands of PAs from across the country in attendance. The conference will take place May 18-22 in Houston, Texas. For more information about AAPA 2024 including a schedule of sessions, go to aapa.org/conference.

About the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA)

AAPA is the national membership organization for all physician associates/physician assistants (PAs). PAs are licensed clinicians who practice medicine in every specialty and setting. Trusted, rigorously educated and trained healthcare professionals, PAs are dedicated to expanding access to care and transforming health and wellness through patient-centered, team-based medical practice. PA was named one of the best jobs overall and one of the best healthcare jobs for the seventh year in a row by U.S. News & World Report. Learn more about the profession at aapa.org.

