The Wine Concierge Releases Empowering Vines—Wines By Women For Everyone Spring Quarterly Wine Club
Discover the eclectic mix of wines crafted by women from around the world in Shades of Vino's Spring Club. This collection offers diverse flavors and aromas.
We love being able to customize our selections or have them select for us. It's always a wonderful surprise! We have learned so much, greatly appreciate, and enjoy wine. This club keeps wine exciting!”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover the eclectic mix of wines crafted by women from around the world in Shades of Vino's 2024 Spring collection. Featuring wines from Bulgaria, France, South Africa, Chile, and domestic regions like Central Coast California, Virginia, and Maryland, this collection offers a diverse range of flavors and aromas that reflect the unique qualities of the women winemakers behind each bottle.
— Dave and Debbie Callahan
The spring wine collection is our women's collection. Women produce all of the wines. The collection is called "Empowering Vines—Wines By Women For Everyone. “The title is a little misleading. It implies that these dynamic women were given the authority to excel. Rather, these producers kicked the door in and took power to create award-winning craft beverages,” said Leslie Frelow, The Wine Concierge Owner and Founder.
Inside this FREE and exclusive group of wine enthusiasts, Shades of Vino members embark on extraordinary experiences, form new bonds, and savor all the best life offers. Shades of Vino club members receive quarterly wine allocations that feature hand-crafted wines produced by women and minority winemakers, vintners, and owners from boutique vineyards. Members decide to receive 3, 6, or 12 bottles of wine each quarter.
Keeping seasonality in mind, we selected wines that easily transition from colder times to sun-filled days. Many have floral and rich notes, making them perfect for warmer weather and outdoor gatherings. Medium-body red wines like 2022 Narcisso Merlot and 2022 Old Westminster "Pepper" Red are approachable and ready to drink.
Rosé is a popular spring wine. The 2022 Lobo Rosé of Pinot Noir and the 2022 LoveLee Regal Rosé are refreshing and pair well with seasonal dishes like salads, seafood, and grilled vegetables.
We round out the collection and toast with NV Poggio Prosecco Brut DOC. Let's salute the Em -POWER-ed women wine producers.
About The Wine Concierge –
The Wine Concierge promotes inclusivity within the wine industry, specifically by advocating for the inclusion of women, minorities, and culturally diverse wine professionals.
As an e-commerce wine store based in Washington, DC, The Wine Concierge offers a curated selection of BIPOC domestic and international wines, gifts, wine subscription clubs, and events. Our wines are sold nationally.
We aim to create an approachable, welcoming environment that is free from the intimidation often associated with the world of wine. Founded in 2020, the Wine Concierge aims to make wine accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of their expertise or background. The Wine Concierge is female, black-owned, and operated.
Leslie Frelow
THE WINE CONCIERGE
+1 202-763-6713
hello@thewineconcierge.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn