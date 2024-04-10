Starlite Media Selects Vistar Media’s Ad Server & CMS to Power National DOOH Retail Media Network

Starlite to take advantage of Vistar’s full suite of enterprise solutions, engineered to help media owners expertly and efficiently manage OOH inventory





NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media, today announced that Starlite Media , a premium digital out-of-home (DOOH) and retail media network, has selected Vistar’s software to power their network end-to-end. The expanded partnership unleashes the full potential of Starlite’s inventory, which will now be seamlessly managed and operated using Vistar’s suite of enterprise software, including Vistar’s ad server, content management system (CMS), and supply-side platform (SSP).



Starlite’s network of more than 500 premium DOOH screens is located at high-traffic shopping centers in top DMAs across the U.S. Now, Starlite will continue providing advertisers access to audiences at the point of purchase, while harnessing the benefits of Vistar’s technology:

Ad Server: The Vistar Ad Server unifies impression-based and traditional loop-based campaigns in a single platform. At the same time, it automatically balances all revenue sources, including programmatic, to ensure Starlite meets their obligations and captures the maximum programmatic opportunity. Starlite no longer needs to manually allocate space for programmatic, or worry about whether they are missing out on demand.

The Vistar Ad Server unifies impression-based and traditional loop-based campaigns in a single platform. At the same time, it automatically balances all revenue sources, including programmatic, to ensure Starlite meets their obligations and captures the maximum programmatic opportunity. Starlite no longer needs to manually allocate space for programmatic, or worry about whether they are missing out on demand. Cortex: Cortex is Vistar’s player software and device management solution. Cortex comes with a seamless connection to Vistar’s Ad Server. With it, Starlite has streamlined the onboarding of new devices, significantly decreasing the effort and cost associated with growing and maintaining their network.

Cortex is Vistar’s player software and device management solution. Cortex comes with a seamless connection to Vistar’s Ad Server. With it, Starlite has streamlined the onboarding of new devices, significantly decreasing the effort and cost associated with growing and maintaining their network. SSP: Vistar’s SSP is the largest in the world for DOOH, and brings together the biggest brands, agencies, and demand-side platforms (DSPs) to access Vistar’s marketplace of DOOH inventory. While Starlite was already an SSP partner, leveraging Vistar’s full suite enhances their connection to the SSP and delivers more revenue and easier management of their programmatic business.

Vistar’s SSP is the largest in the world for DOOH, and brings together the biggest brands, agencies, and demand-side platforms (DSPs) to access Vistar’s marketplace of DOOH inventory. While Starlite was already an SSP partner, leveraging Vistar’s full suite enhances their connection to the SSP and delivers more revenue and easier management of their programmatic business. Mediation: Mediation provides Starlite with a connection to all of the major DOOH SSPs while optimizing Starlite’s yield. Any time Starlite has an available ad spot, mediation makes it available simultaneously to Vistar, Place Exchange, Hivestack and Broadsign, choosing the highest paying advertiser. This ensures Starlite has the opportunity to monetize every ad spot at the highest possible price.

Eric Lamb, SVP, Enterprise Solutions at Vistar Media said, “Starlite’s network is a gateway to a premium audience at the point of purchase. We are delighted to deepen our partnership, bringing better technology and enhanced value to Starlite and to their advertisers.”

Kevin Rodgers, Head of Sales at Starlite said, “Vistar Media was the clear, trusted choice as a technology partner to help us more efficiently reach consumers in out-of-home retail environments in our key markets. We have been a proud media owner partner of Vistar Media for some time now, and are delighted to migrate to using its entire suite of SaaS technology to more effectively extend our rapidly increasing digital signage network to buyers across the United States.”

Spending in the DOOH advertising market is projected to reach US $19.03bn in 2024, with ad spending expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2028) of 5.54% that results in a projected market volume of US$23.61bn by 2028 ( Source: Statista ). The channel’s growth shows no signs of slowing down, making it crucial for media owners to have the necessary digital infrastructure in place to run OOH campaigns that motivate and delight – and keep advertisers coming back for more.

Reach out to Vistar today to learn more about the tools that have been specially engineered for media owners.

About Vistar Media:

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH. Vistar hosts the world’s most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server and Cortex CMS system – Vistar has built the world’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 20 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that’s both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Starlite Media:

Starlite is building the premier digital out-of-home advertising network at outdoor shopping centers. Starlite's centers are anchored by high-traffic, necessity retailers—groceries, drugstores, big box, telecom, restaurants, gyms, spas, and other consumer-attracting venues—which provide the essential goods and services for the suburban communities they serve. Our full-motion digital displays are the largest and brightest at these centers and are strategically placed at the shopping center's or retailer's choke points and other high-traffic areas. Over the next months and years, Starlite will continue to expand its 500+ digital displays in the top US markets with aggressive growth plans. Anchored by top retailers such as Walmart and Target, grocery chains like Kroger, Stop & Shop, Albertsons, Publix, and ShopRite, leading pharmacies as Walgreens and CVS, and a wide array of consumer services and personal care destinations like LA Fitness, Starlite's centers generate the highest foot and auto traffic in their suburban areas. The impression quality of its displays—visibility and dwell time—together with their prominent locations make Starlite the best out-of-home media choice for place-based retail and targeted audiences.

Contacts:

Kyle Kuhnel, Broadsheet Communications for Vistar Media

kyle@broadsheetcomms.com

Gina Simpson, U.S. Marketing Manager, Starlite Media

gsimpson@starlitemedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf8a0a7d-1b03-4bb4-bde4-81e7ca4a2ecd