SEALSQ Announced Strategic Developments and Provided Updates on Progress Made on Post-Quantum Semiconductors and SEALCOIN Initiatives During Its Investor Day

A recording of the event is now available at https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=kz-iXamNBIw&feature=youtu.be



Presentation can be downloaded at https://www.sealsq.com/news-events/presentations

SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, unveiled a series of comprehensive strategic initiatives and progress reports during its Investor Day at Nasdaq MarketSite on April 1, 2024. These initiatives underscore the Company's commitment to technological advancement and maintaining its position as an industry leader in the era of quantum computing.

The event was highlighted by an in-depth presentation delivered by CEO Carlos Moreira, and CFO John O'Hara. The presentation covered an array of topics, including current market trends, strategic initiatives, and investment highlights, and was concluded with a Q&A session that provided further insights into the Company's trajectory.

A focal point of the event was the Company’s progress made to date on its intention to create an Open Semiconductors Assembly and Test (“OSAT”) Center in the U.S. by end of 2025, and offered an extensive overview of SEALSQ’s developments in Post Quantum Semiconductor technology, a strategy co-presented by General Manager Bernard Vian, and CEO Carlos Moreira.

Earlier this year, SEALSQ announced the establishment of SEALSQ USA Ltd (“SEALSQ USA”) in Phoenix, Arizona as part of its plan to create the OSAT Center, which marks a strategic effort to bolster semiconductor technology infrastructure in the United States, reinforcing SEALSQ's dedication to fostering growth and innovation in the semiconductor industry during the post-quantum era.

During the event, SEALSQ's team highlighted the Company’s pioneering efforts in Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), a cutting-edge field aimed at countering the potential threats posed by quantum computing. This initiative ensures SEALSQ's leadership in securing digital security across a spectrum of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Furthermore, during the event the team provided updates on the timeline of launch of SEALCOIN, as a Hybrid Payment & Utility Token for its Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), its anticipated impact on the market, and a detailed technological roadmap. The integration of SEALCOIN within SEALSQ's technological ecosystem is set to redefine secure transactions and digital interactions globally.

SEALSQ's presentation at its Nasdaq Investor Day represents the Company's unwavering commitment to innovation and its pivotal role in shaping the future of digital security and semiconductor technology.

For further information or to access the complete progress report, please visit www.sealsq.com.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ is at the forefront of technological innovation in digital security and semiconductor technology. With a focus on developing solutions that address the challenges of the post-quantum era, SEALSQ is committed to ensuring the security and integrity of digital interactions and transactions across various industries.

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.

For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the success and timeline of SEALCOIN's launch; the timeline for and the successful release of the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Proof of Concept (PoC); SEAL’s token Issuance and Exchange Listing before the end of 2024; SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

