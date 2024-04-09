During Second Chance Month, HRSA Takes Policy Action, Releases First-Ever Funding Opportunity for Health Centers to Support Transitions in Care for People Leaving Incarceration

Latest policy makes clear HRSA-funded Health Centers can provide health care services – including chronic disease, mental health, and substance use disorder treatment – to individuals in the 90 days prior to release from incarceration as they get ready and return to the community

New funding opportunity makes $51 million available to support transitions in care prior to release from incarceration for the first time in the program’s history

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), took new policy action and announced the availability of $51 million for the first-ever funding opportunity for HRSA-funded health centers to implement innovative approaches to support transitions in care for people leaving incarceration. Aligned with the White House Second Chance Initiative, today’s action, for the first time, explicitly supports the provision of health services to individuals during the 90 days prior to their release to help them return to the community by expanding access to primary health care, including mental health and substance use disorder treatment, furthering public health and strengthening public safety.

HRSA-funded health centers provide primary care regardless of ability to pay and are a cornerstone of our country’s health care system, especially for individuals and families who are uninsured; enrolled in Medicaid; living in rural, remote, or underserved areas; struggling to afford their health insurance co-pays; experiencing homelessness; residing in public housing; or otherwise having difficulty finding a doctor or paying for the cost of care. The 1,400 HRSA-funded health centers operate more than 15,000 service sites, providing care for more than 30 million patients.

“As President Biden has often said, America is a nation of second chances. People reentering the community after incarceration deserve a fair shot at living long, healthy lives and contributing to their communities,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “HRSA-funded health centers are well positioned to facilitate these transitions from incarceration to high quality, community-based primary care.”

“At HRSA, we know that poor care transitions as people leave prisons and jails can have devasting consequences,” said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson. “People returning from incarceration – particularly those with substance use or mental health conditions – often have significant health care needs and are particularly vulnerable to overdose deaths and other bad health outcomes. Yet, they struggle to get connected to the health services. That is why we are launching this innovative HRSA effort during Second Chance Month and aim to tackle these needs head-on and ensure better care and better health outcomes for people reentering their communities after incarceration.”

HRSA’s updated policy makes clear that health centers can provide health services to incarcerated individuals who are expected to be or are scheduled for release from a carceral setting within 90 days to help ensure continuity of care as people move home to the community.

As many as 80% of individuals returning to the community after incarceration have chronic medical, psychiatric, and/or substance use conditions. Studies have shown a dramatic and concerning increase in risk for opioid overdose after release from incarceration, with one study showing the risk of death at least ten times higher than for the general public. Nearly half of individuals entering incarceration meet the criteria for having a substance use disorder, and many of these individuals struggle to access and afford medication-assisted and other substance use disorder treatments following release.

Individuals returning to the community also become disconnected from critical medications and treatment for diabetes and hypertension – among the leading causes of death in the United States. They also face disproportionate risks of bad health outcomes overall because they lack connections to services and supports to navigate the process of applying for or reinstating health insurance eligibility and other benefits in the immediate period after their release.

For this competitive funding opportunity, approximately 51 health centers will implement approaches that focus on:

Reducing drug overdose risk

Addressing mental health and substance use disorder treatment needs

Managing chronic conditions

Preventing, screening, diagnosing, and treating hepatitis C, HIV, syphilis, and other infectious diseases

Health centers can also use funds made available through the funding opportunity to provide case management services that address key social drivers of health, such as housing and food insecurity, financial strain, access to transportation, and intimate partner violence. Facilitating the successful reentry of individuals returning to the community will enhance public health and safety.

This work builds on previous action taken across the Department to support justice-involved individuals and complements efforts from SAMHSA and other federal entities that provide grant funds to expand substance use disorder treatment and related recovery and reentry services to adults. A new Medicaid 1115 waiver opportunity, for example, empowers states to provide justice-involved individuals with Medicaid coverage in the period immediately prior to their release to address various health concerns, including substance use disorders and other chronic health issues. Additionally, the HHS Roadmap for Behavioral Health Integration emphasizes engaging populations at highest risk, including individuals who are justice-involved.

Applications are due in Grants.gov on June 10, 2024, and in HRSA Electronic Handbooks on July 2, 2024.

Visit the Health Center Program webpage for more information about this funding opportunity.

Find a health center: https://findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov.