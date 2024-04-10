CHILDREN’S WISCONSIN REMOTELY MONITORING PEDIATRIC PATIENTS VIA XEALTH AND LOCUS HEALTH

Pediatric healthcare system uses digital health platform to bring remote patient monitoring (RPM) into the clinician workflow

MILWAUKEE and SEATTLE, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, today announced that Children’s Wisconsin, Wisconsin’s only independent healthcare system dedicated solely to the health and well-being of children, is using Xealth’s digital health platform system-wide to virtually connect care teams and pediatric patients post-hospital discharge with Locus Health’s remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution.

“Having the ability to monitor our patients once they leave the hospital is remarkable. Our use of this platform and solution is in the early days, and we are already seeing improved outcomes — from avoiding an unnecessary emergency room visit, to being able to wean from the ventilator faster, or have a feeding tube removed sooner,” said Kimberly Cronsell, MD, associate chief medical officer and medical director for Digital Health & Experience for Children’s Wisconsin. “This is helping us provide better care to our patients, amplify our parents’ and caregivers’ ability to care for their children, streamline provider and care team workflows, and ultimately, improve clinical outcomes.”

Extended hospital stays after a procedure place a strain on children and their families. With an initial focus on cardiology, enteral feeding and patients with tracheostomy vents, Children’s Wisconsin is leveraging Locus Health’s pediatric RPM solution, delivered via Xealth’s digital health platform, to enhance the hospital's ability to monitor select pediatric patients post-discharge, enabling tailored care plans, quicker interventions, and better outcomes for young patients. Integration into the EHR brings the program into clinical workflows, ensuring that care teams have instant access to vital health data.

“Children recover better at home, and parents with kids in the hospital are stretched thin juggling additional children, plus home and work obligations,” said Kirby Farrell, CEO of Locus Health. “Locus Health gives them the comforts of home along with the close connection to their providers to monitor their progress. We are excited to work with Children’s Wisconsin and Xealth to help children get better where they do best – at home.”

By leveraging Xealth’s digital health platform to centralize digital health assets and tools within the EHR, Children’s Wisconsin’s care teams can digitally order, monitor and measure the use of these materials, providing transparency in the adoption and effectiveness of the program.

“Few situations disrupt a family as much as a sick child in the hospital — children experience better outcomes when they can recover at home,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. “Remote monitoring allows patients to leave the hospital sooner and get better where they are more comfortable, while providing the care team with immediate and convenient access to the appropriate vitals. By offering Locus Health through Xealth, Children’s Wisconsin helps families and deepens the connection between patients and care teams — both within and beyond the facility walls.”

In March 2023, Xealth and Children’s Wisconsin announced the healthcare system’s use of Xealth’s digital health platform system-wide to integrate patient education and custom content into care team workflows. This enables faster and easier distribution of consistent communications across locations, providing patients and their families with timely access to reliable information.

About Locus Health

Locus is making the promise of remote patient monitoring and electronic medical record integration a reality for a wide range of populations, supporting care teams’ ability to monitor patients and provide support. The Locus platform is used by pediatric and adult patient care teams at many health systems across the US and Canada, including multiple top 10 Children’s Hospitals, and is the recipient of a Small Business Innovation (SBIR) Award by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), with a wide range of published outcomes in coordination with clinical champions at our partner health systems. For more information on our remote care management solution and to request a demo, visit locushealth.com.

About Children’s Wisconsin

Children’s Wisconsin is the region’s only independent health care system dedicated solely to the health and well-being of children. The hospital, with locations in Milwaukee and Neenah, Wisconsin, is recognized as one of the leading pediatric health care centers in the United States. It is ranked among the top pediatric hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 Best Children’s Hospitals report. Children’s provides primary care, specialty care, urgent care, emergency care, mental and behavioral health care, community health services, foster and adoption services, child and family counseling, child advocacy services and family resource centers. In 2022, Children’s invested more than $171 million in the community to improve the health status of children through medical care, advocacy, education and pediatric medical research. Children’s achieves its mission in part through donations from individuals, corporations and foundations and is proud to be a member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs for leading health systems, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools to drive patient and provider engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow either automatically or with a click of a button, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Advocate, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, McKesson Ventures, Oracle, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, Stanford and UPMC.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Cynthia Church Xealth +1 304.771.5755 cynthia.church@xealth.com Molly McElwee Malloy Locus Health molly@locushealth.com