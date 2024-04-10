Ostin Technology Group Unveils Strategic Expansion into North American Market With its US Subsidiary Begins Operation

Nanjing, China, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. ("the Company") (Nasdaq: OST), a leading supplier of display modules and polarizers based in China, announces that Pintura.Life LLC, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary in the United States (“Pintura.Life”), has officially commenced its operation.



As part of its strategy to expand into the North American market with its new Pintura products, Pintura.Life recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to help introduce Pintura to a broader U.S. and North American market, sparking interest among potential consumers and investors while evaluating the product’s market appeal.

The establishment of a prominent presence in San Francisco, U.S. reflects the Company's commitment to meet the escalating demand for its Pintura products in the North American region. This momentous milestone not only amplifies the Company’s global growth strategy but also underscores its dedication to delivering advanced technological solutions to customers.

Pintura is more than a digital frame but a canvas that employs a combination of multiple screens, seamlessly integrating with a cloud-based photo album that enables users to easily curate their favorite photos and blends seamlessly into any living space.

San Francisco, renowned as the hub of technological innovation in North America, emerged as the natural choice for the Company's expansion endeavors. Embracing the city's vibrant tech ecosystem, the Company seeks to leverage local talents and seize the vast market opportunities presented by North America.

"We are exhilarated to establish our presence in San Francisco, embarking on an extraordinary voyage to expand into the North American market," stated Mr. Tao Ling, CEO and Chairman of the Company. "Our Pintura products have garnered positive market feedback, and we are confident that our innovative solutions will resonate profoundly with the tech-savvy audience in North America. Through the establishment of our San Francisco office, we stand primed to serve our customers, forge invaluable partnerships, and make contribute to the technology landscape of the North America region."

About Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2010, the Company is a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China. The Company designs, develops, and manufactures TFT-LCD display modules in a wide range of sizes and customized sizes which are mainly used in consumer electronics, outdoor LCD displays, and automotive displays. The Company also manufactures polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

