Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,687 in the last 365 days.

AXIL Brands, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter ended February 29, 2024.

Highlights for the Quarter Ended February 29, 2024

  • Net Sales (revenue) increased 14.4% to approximately $6.47 million in the third quarter, as compared to the prior year period.
  • Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 71.5% in the third quarter, as compared to 74.6% for the prior year period.
  • Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 73.1% in the third quarter, compared to 70.7% for the prior year period.
  • Loss before provision for income taxes was $46,345 and benefit provision from income taxes was $827,436 in the third quarter.
  • Reported third quarter net income of $781,091 or $0.04 on a fully diluted basis compared to $162,048 or $0.01 for the prior year period.

Key Updates Since AXIL’s Last Quarterly Earnings Release

  • As part of our rebranding the Company changed its name to AXIL Brands, Inc. and stock ticker symbol to “AXIL”.
  • Completed uplist to the NYSE American Stock Exchange.
  • In March 2024, AXIL repurchased 207,748,250 shares of Series A preferred stock equivalent, in the aggregate, to 10,387,413 shares of the Company’s common stock on an as converted basis resulting in the reduction of approximately 83% of the Company’s outstanding Series A preferred shares or approximately 55% of the Company’s total outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis.

“We are extremely pleased with our business performance and the significant objectives achieved during this quarter. Our successful listing on the NYSE American stock exchange and recent repurchase of our Series A preferred shares enhances our ability to execute our enterprise growth strategy and unlock value for our shareholders.” Commented Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, we remain committed to expansion into new markets, optimizing operations and creating sustainable long term growth.”

AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
                 
    February 29, 2024   May 31, 2023
    (Unaudited)    
         
ASSETS                
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash   $ 4,887,567     $ 4,832,682  
Accounts receivable, net     719,504       417,016  
Inventory, net     3,443,293       1,311,864  
Due from related party     18,536        
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     656,328       801,360  
Deferred tax asset     234,161        
                 
Total Current Assets     9,959,389       7,362,922  
                 
OTHER ASSETS:                
Property and equipment, net     212,146       157,463  
Intangible assets, net     324,549       382,674  
Right of use asset     53,224       101,845  
Other assets     12,195       12,195  
Goodwill     2,152,215       2,152,215  
                 
Total Other Assets     2,754,329       2,806,392  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 12,713,718     $ 10,169,314  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Accounts payable   $ 1,890,844     $ 908,606  
Customer deposits     37,140       183,688  
Equipment payable, current           2,200  
Contract liabilities, current     880,450       827,106  
Notes payable, current     3,310       172,588  
Due to related party           158,072  
Lease Liability, current     54,322       65,824  
Income Tax Liability     68,019       230,913  
Other current liabilities     307,794       305,664  
                 
Total Current Liabilities     3,241,879       2,854,661  
                 
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:                
Notes payable, long term     143,840        
Lease liability, long term           36,752  
Contract liabilities, long term     541,108       605,942  
                 
Total Long Term Liabilities     684,948       642,694  
                 
Total Liabilities     3,926,827       3,497,355  
                 
Commitments and contingencies (see Note 11)            
                 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:                
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 250,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of February 29, 2024 and May 31, 2023, respectively     25,000       25,000  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 450,000,000 shares authorized; 5,878,939 and 5,863,939 shares issued, and outstanding as of February 29, 2024 and May 31, 2023, respectively     588       586  
Additional paid-in capital     10,274,677       10,113,365  
Accumulated deficit     (1,513,374 )     (3,466,992 )
                 
Total Stockholders' Equity     8,786,891       6,671,959  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 12,713,718     $ 10,169,314  


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
                                 
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    February 29,   February 28,   February 29,   February 28,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
                 
Sales, net   $ 6,469,343     $ 5,656,461     $ 20,997,289     $ 16,625,818  
                                 
Cost of sales     1,845,017       1,437,976       5,467,458       4,085,645  
              25 %     26 %     25 %
Gross profit     4,624,326       4,218,485       15,529,831       12,540,173  
              75 %     74.0 %     75 %
OPERATING EXPENSES:                                
Sales and marketing     3,398,949       3,173,383       10,278,570       8,250,257  
Compensation and related taxes     228,869       360,802       713,504       1,214,213  
Professional and consulting     552,922       216,687       1,471,025       832,958  
General and administrative     547,465       251,025       1,732,942       841,761  
                                 
Total Operating Expenses     4,728,205       4,001,897       14,196,041       11,139,189  
              71 %     68 %     67 %
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS     (103,879 )     216,588       1,333,790       1,400,984  
                                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):                                
Gain on debt settlement                 79,182       50,500  
Other income     6,114             19,138        
Interest income     52,915       6,721       129,233       13,262  
Interest expense and other finance charges     (1,495 )     (1,714 )     (4,779 )     (4,927 )
                                 
Other Income, Net     57,534       5,007       222,774       58,835  
                                 
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     (46,345 )     221,595       1,556,564       1,459,819  
                                 
(Benefit) Provision for income taxes     (827,436 )     59,547       (397,054 )     395,344  
                                 
NET INCOME   $ 781,091     $ 162,048     $ 1,953,618     $ 1,064,475  
                                 
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:                                
Basic   $ 0.13     $ 0.03     $ 0.33     $ 0.19  
Diluted   $ 0.04     $ 0.01     $ 0.11     $ 0.06  
                                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:                                
Basic     5,863,939       5,849,501       5,863,939       5,574,312  
Diluted     18,576,914       18,629,501       18,569,140       17,497,737  


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)
                                                         
For the nine months ended February 29, 2024
        Common Stock   Additional       Total
    Preferred Stock   Issued/Issuable   Paid-in   Accumulated   Stockholders'
    Shares   Amount   Shares   Amount   Capital   Deficit   Equity
Balance, May 31, 2023     250,000,000     $ 25,000       5,863,939     $ 586     $ 10,113,365     $ (3,466,992 )   $ 6,671,959  
                                                         
Stock options expense                             153,320             153,320  
                                                         
Restricted stock awards                 15,000       2       7,992             7,994  
                                                         
Net income                                   1,953,618       1,953,618  
                                                         
Balance, February 29, 2024     250,000,000     $ 25,000       5,878,939     $ 588     $ 10,274,677     $ (1,513,374 )   $ 8,786,891  
                                                         
                                                         
For the three months ended February 29, 2024  
        Common Stock   Additional       Total
    Preferred Stock   Issued/Issuable   Paid-in   Accumulated   Stockholders'
    Shares   Amount   Shares   Amount   Capital   Deficit   Equity
Balance, November 30, 2023     250,000,000     $ 25,000       5,863,939     $ 586     $ 10,215,580     $ (2,294,465 )   $ 7,946,701  
                                                         
Stock options expense                             51,105             51,105  
                                                         
Restricted stock awards                 15,000       2       7,992             7,994  
                                                         
Net income     —                                781,091       781,091  
                                                         
Balance, February 29, 2024     250,000,000     $ 25,000       5,878,939     $ 588     $ 10,274,677     $ (1,513,374 )   $ 8,786,891  
                                                         
                                                         
For the nine months ended February 28, 2023    
        Common Stock   Additional       Total
    Preferred Stock   Issued/Issuable   Paid-in   Accumulated   Stockholders'
    Shares   Amount   Shares   Amount   Capital   Deficit   Equity
Balance, May 31, 2022         $       2,107,385     $ 211     $ 5,476,068     $ (5,291,567 )   $ 184,712  
                                                         
Shares issued for acquisition of business     250,000,000       25,000       3,659,195       366       3,982,115             4,007,481  
                                                         
Stock options expense                             155,067             155,067  
                                                         
Shares to be issued for cash                 97,359       9       447,840             447,849  
                                                         
Net income                                   1,064,475       1,064,475  
                                                         
Balance, February 28, 2023     250,000,000     $ 25,000       5,863,939     $ 586     $ 10,061,090     $ (4,227,092 )   $ 5,859,584  
                                                         
                                                         
For the three months ended February 28, 2023    
        Common Stock   Additional       Total
    Preferred Stock   Issued/Issuable   Paid-in   Accumulated   Stockholders'
    Shares   Amount   Shares   Amount   Capital   Deficit   Equity
Balance, November 30, 2022     250,000,000     $ 25,000       5,837,899     $ 583     $ 9,910,371     $ (4,389,140 )   $ 5,546,814  
                                                         
Stock options expense                             30,922             30,922  
                                                         
Shares to be issued for cash                 26,040       3       119,797             119,800  
                                                         
Net income                                   162,048       162,048  
                                                         
Balance, February 28, 2023     250,000,000     $ 25,000       5,863,939     $ 586     $ 10,061,090     $ (4,227,092 )   $ 5,859,584  


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
                 
    For the Nine Months Ended
    February 29,   February 28,
    2024   2023
         
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                
Net income   $ 1,953,618     $ 1,064,475  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     83,634       66,944  
Bad debts     143,395       13,782  
Stock based compensation     161,314       155,067  
Gain on settlement     (79,182 )     (50,500 )
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes     (397,054 )      
Change in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (445,883 )     (134,622 )
Inventory     (2,131,429 )     297,213  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     145,032       (296,787 )
Deposits           (3,810 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     1,061,420       87,879  
Other current liabilities     (144,052 )     860,973  
Contract liabilities     (11,490 )     259,362  
                 
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES     339,323       2,319,976  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
Cash acquired on business acquisition           1,066,414  
Purchases of property and equipment     (80,192 )     (65,650 )
                 
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES     (80,192 )     1,000,764  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Cash raised for common stock to be issued           447,850  
Repayment of equipment financing     (2,200 )     (2,200 )
Repayment of note payable     (25,438 )     (22,797 )
Advances (repayments) to/from a related party     (176,608 )     63,008  
                 
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES     (204,246 )     485,861  
                 
NET INCREASE IN CASH     54,885       3,806,601  
                 
CASH - Beginning of period     4,832,682       373,731  
                 
CASH - End of period   $ 4,887,567     $ 4,180,332  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:                
Cash paid during the period for:                
Interest   $ 4,681     $ 3,173  
Income taxes   $     $  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Stock issued for asset purchase agreement   $     $ 4,007,480  
Right of use assets recognized as lease liability   $     $ 131,970  
Tangible assets (excluding cash) acquired in business combination   $     $ 1,740,729  
Intangible assets acquired in business combination   $     $ 456,945  
Goodwill acquired in business combination   $     $ 2,152,215  
Liabilities assumed in business combination   $     $ 1,408,823  
 

About AXIL

AXIL (NYSE American) is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com and, for the AXIL® brand, visit www.axilbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “prepare,” “should,” and ”focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow net sales as anticipated and perform in accordance with guidance; (ii) our ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives, including integrating the AXIL® brand; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; and (vii) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Israel-Hamas conflict, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:
AXIL Investor Relations Team
(888) 638-8883
investors@axilbrands.com


You just read:

AXIL Brands, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more