Increasing Prevalence of Cognitive Disorders amid Global Population to Surge Stress Relief Supplement Market at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2034 | FMI Study

The United Kingdom is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Stress relief supplement manufacturers in the United Kingdom rely on marketing strategies like healthcare professional endorsements and social media influencers to build consumer trust and credibility.

NEWARK, Del, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global stress relief supplement market is expected to grow from US$ 605 million in 2024 to US$ 1,034 million by 2034. The market is projected to surge at 5.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.



The stress relief supplement market is growing substantially due to rising demand for convenient, high-quality natural supplements. The global stress relief supplement market is gaining momentum due to increased awareness and the rising prevalence of diseases like obesity, diabetes, malnutrition, and nutritional inadequacies.

Demand for natural stress relief supplements is surging, driven by a growing preference for holistic approaches and the introduction of new herbal supplements with improved characteristics, indicating potential market growth. Manufacturers are approaching various strategies to cater to consumers' numerous needs and preferences.

Leading companies are focusing on clean-label products due to increasing customer demand for natural and organic ingredients. Several stress relief supplements available in the market are free from synthetic additives, preservatives, and unnecessary chemicals, ensuring convenience and healthfulness without compromising benefits.

Key Takeaways from the Stress Relief Supplement Market Report:

The stress relief supplement market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,034 million by 2034.

by 2034. The global market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2034.

by 2034. China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2034.

through 2034. The United States is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 108 million in 2034.

in 2034. Japan is set to surge at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2034.



"To differentiate their products in a competitive market, manufacturers focus on product innovation and customization. Offering a wide range of supplement options, along with organic or specialty varieties, caters to the growing demand for unique and personalized healing experiences."- says Nandini Roy Choudhury ( client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

The stress relief supplement market has a diverse and dynamic competitive landscape. Leading companies specializing in diverse fields focus on research and development, sustainable sourcing, and new formulations.

Key companies emphasize environmentally friendly practices, product certifications, and satisfying the increased demand for natural and sustainable ingredients. Companies are trying to innovate new ingredients and formulations to stay competitive.

Key Companies Profiled

Himalaya Drug Company

Cureveda

Natureplus

Panchamrit

Nutraceutical International Company

Pharmalinea Ltd.

Virtue Vitamins LIC

Foresta Organics

For instance,

In 2024, BioAdaptives, Inc. introduced NaturaComplete™, an all-in-one dietary supplement formula with over 70 vitamins, minerals, amino acids, trace minerals, and other nutrients for mental and general health.

BioAdaptives, Inc. introduced NaturaComplete™, an all-in-one dietary supplement formula with over 70 vitamins, minerals, amino acids, trace minerals, and other nutrients for mental and general health. In 2023, PLT Health Solutions introduced a new product called NOW, designed to provide cognitive support in an increasingly stressed-out world.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global stress relief supplement market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the stress relief supplement market based on source (ashwagandha, chamomile, lavender, rhodiola, melatonin, l-theanine), form (capsule & tablets, oil, powder, gummies), distribution channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, online retailers, convenience stores, pharmacies & drug stores, specialty stores and glossary stores), and category (organic and conventional) across regions.

Stress Relief Supplement Market Segmentation by Category

By Source:

Ashwagandha

Chamomile

Lavender

Melatonin

Rhodiola

L-Theanine

By Form:

Capsule & Tablets

Oil

Powder

Gummies

By Category:

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Other Distribution Channels

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



