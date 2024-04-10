Beyond Awareness-Raising - Reshaping Human Trafficking Prevention: OSCE to hold 24th Alliance against Trafficking in Persons Conference

VIENNA, 10 April 2024 – From 15 to 16 April 2024, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe will be hosting the 24th Conference of the Alliance against Trafficking in Persons at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna.

The conference is a platform for key stakeholders, including national authorities, international and civil society organizations, and the private sector, to discuss concrete steps to address the global threat of human trafficking. With the aim of elevating anti-trafficking action beyond awareness-raising campaigns, conference participants will discuss approaches to preventing human trafficking by identifying gaps in current prevention methods, uncovering and addressing lesser-known forms of trafficking, and addressing ways to empower vulnerable populations.

Speakers include OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg; OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid; OSCE Special Representative for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings Kari Johnstone; Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Matteo Mecacci; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Sports of the Principality of Liechtenstein Dominique Hasler; Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat Bashimov, Greek Deputy Minister of Migration and Asylum Sofia Voultepsi; Deputy Director General of the International Organization for Migration Ugochi Daniels, and experts with lived experience of trafficking.

High-level representatives of anti-trafficking authorities from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Germany, Ireland, The Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and experts from international organizations, will also be speaking at the Conference.

The conference will be conducted in person. It will also be livestreamed on osce.org/live

Journalists are welcome to register and participate. Each panel discussion will be followed by Q&A session.

Registration for participation will be open until Friday, 12 April, 17:00 CEST (UTC/GMT+2).

For more information, please contact Public Information Officer Lilia Rotoloni (Lilia.Rotoloni@osce.org) or OSCE Communication and Media Relations Section (press@osce.org).

