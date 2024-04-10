Submit Release
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi Motsoaledi opens new Home Affairs Office at Cresta Shopping Center, 11 Apr  

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will, on 11 April 2024, officially open a new Home Affairs office at the Cresta Shopping Centre in Randburg as part of concerted efforts to improve access to services for clients.

The opening of the Cresta Shopping Centre Home Affairs follows the launch of an office at Menlyn Shopping Centre, in Pretoria East, in March 2023, offering smart ID card and passport services to clients on the go, as they do their shopping.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 11 April 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: Cresta Shopping Centre, Cnr Beyers Naude & Weltevreden Road Road, Entrance 1, Randburg

Media enquiries:
Thabo Mokgola
Spokesperson for the Minister of Home Affairs
Cell: 060 962 4982

