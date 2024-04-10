President Cyril Ramaphosa visits Limpopo bus accident site with President Mokgweetsi Masisi, 11 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will along with President Mokgweetsi Masisi of the Republic of Botswana on Thursday, 11 April 2024, visit the bus accident site that tragically claimed 45 citizens of Botswana at the Mmamatlakala Bridge along the R518 in Limpopo Province.

The Heads of State and Government will commence the visit in Limpopo province with a closed briefing by officials in Mokopane before visiting the accident scene along the R518.

President Ramaphosa conveyed condolences on behalf of the government of South Africa to the Republic of Botswana following the tragic accident of a bus transporting Easter pilgrims to Moria.

The visit to the Limpopo Bus accident site will take place as follows:

Closed session briefing by expert officials on the:

Date: Thursday, 11 April 2024

Time: 10h30

Venue: Mokopane, Limpopo Province

Media Note: Official media to share images of the closed session.

Visit to the bus accident Site by the Heads of State and Government

Time: 13h00

Venue: Mmamatlakale Bridge, R518 road,

Media advised to congregate at the Bus Accident scene for a possible doorstop media opportunity following the inspection of the site.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za