SS Innovations’ Flagship SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic Device Successfully Completes Telesurgery Procedures

First-ever telesurgery using SSi Mantra performed on an animal in India

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SS Innovations International, Inc. (the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (OTC: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making world class robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announced that its SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System has successfully completed its first-ever telesurgery procedures on an animal in India.



The surgery was conducted at the SS Innovations headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana, on an animal located five kilometers away at the World Laparoscopy Hospital. A team of world-class surgeons, led by SS Innovations’ Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sudhir Srivastava and Dr. Sudhir Rawal, Medical Director and Chief of Uro-Genital Oncology, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Rohini, New Delhi, completed four complex procedures: a radical nephrectomy, cystectomy, cholecystectomy and a prostatectomy.

Dr. Srivastava commented, “This is a groundbreaking moment for SS Innovations and positions the Company at the forefront of telesurgery as we work to shape the future of healthcare in India and around the world. This successful study brings us one step closer to delivering gold standard, precision medicine to all patients, and to making telesurgery an option for surgeons and their patients in the future.”

The SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System is clinically validated for over 50 different surgical procedures, and to date, more than 900 surgical procedures have been conducted using the system.

About SS Innovations International, Inc.

SS Innovations International, Inc. (OTC: SSII) is a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger part of the global population. SSII’s product range includes its proprietary “SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system, and “SSi Mudra”, its wide range of surgical instruments capable of supporting a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. SSII’s business operations are headquartered in India and SSII has plans to expand the presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions, globally. For more information, visit SSII’s website at ssinnovations.com or LinkedIn for updates.

About SSi Mantra

Supporting advanced, affordable, and accessible robotic surgery, the SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System provides the capabilities for multi-specialty usage including cardiothoracic, head and neck, gynecology, urology, general surgery and more. With its modular arm configuration, 3D 4K vision open-console design and superior ergonomics, the system engages with the surgeon and surgical teams to improve safety and efficiency during procedures. The SSi Mantra has received Indian Medical Device regulatory approval (CDSCO) and is clinically validated in India in more than 50 different types of surgical procedures. The company expects to seek regulatory approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE Mark in Europe in 2024 and 2025.

