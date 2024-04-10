Excision BioTherapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2024 Annual Meeting
- Excision to give three oral presentations and outline new data in three posters from preclinical programs for herpes keratitis (HSV-1 Keratitis) and hepatitis B virus (HBV) as well as a next-generation AAV vector
- Update on the EBT-101 first-in-human trial to be presented in an oral session
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc. (“Excision”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies to cure serious latent viral infectious diseases, today announced presentation of six abstracts at the ASGCT 2024 Annual Meeting, which is being held from May 7-11, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. The presentations are related to new data for the Company’s emerging preclinical programs for herpes simplex virus-1 keratitis (HSV-1 Keratitis) and hepatitis B virus (HBV), as well as an overview of a next generation AAV delivery vector. In addition, there will be an update on the Company’s first-in-human study of EBT-101.
Presentation details: Oral Presentations
Title: Non-Viral Gene Editing with Dual Guide RNAs for Chronic Hepatitis B Infection
Excision Program: HBV
Session Type: Oral presentation
Session Title: Gene Disruption and Excision
Abstract: 153
Presenter: Ryo Takeuchi, Excision BioTherapeutics
Location: Ballroom 3
Date/Time: May 09, 2024, 2:21 to 2:38 pm (EST)
Title: Selecting highly conserved and specific guide RNAs for CRISPR/CasX-mediated gene editing of the HSV-1 genome
Excision Program: HSV-1 Keratitis
Session Type: Oral presentation
Session Title: On- and Off-target Method Development
Abstract: 256
Presenter: Meltem Isik, Excision BioTherapeutics
Location: Ballroom 3
Date/Time: May 10, 2024, 2:00 to 2:15 pm (EST)
Title: EBT-101: First-in-human clinical trial of systemic CRISPR-CA9 multiplex targeting of Latent HIV
Excision Program: HIV
Session Type: Oral presentation
Location: Ballroom 2
Date/Time: May 10, 2024, 9:18 AM to 9:44 AM (EST)
Presentation details: Poster Presentations
Title: CRISPR/CasX-Mediated Gene Editing as a Therapeutic Approach for HSV-1 Keratitis
Excision Program: HSV-1 Keratitis
Session Type: Poster presentation
Session Title: Gene Disruption and Excision
Abstract: 1188
Presenter: Guoxiang Ruan, Excision BioTherapeutics
Location: Exhibit Hall
Date/Time: May 09, 2024, 5:30 to 7:00 pm (EST)
Title: Develop Next Generation All-in-One AAV Vectors for CRISPR/Cas Gene Editing with Paired Guide RNAs
Excision Program: Next Generation Vectors
Session Type: Poster presentation
Session Title: AAV Vectors – Virology and Vectorology
Abstract: 966
Presenter: Wenwen Huo, Excision BioTherapeutics
Location: Exhibit Hall
Date/Time: May 09, 2024, 5:30 to 7:00 pm (EST)
Title: CRISPR/Cas9-mediated gene editing for herpes simplex virus reduces viral reactivation in a latent rabbit keratitis model
Excision Program: HSV-1 Keratitis
Session Type: Poster presentation
Session Title: Ophthalmic and Auditory Diseases
Abstract: 1633
Presenter: Nadia Amrani, Excision BioTherapeutics
Location: Exhibit Hall
Date/Time: May 10, 2024, 5:30 to 7:00 pm (EST)
About Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc.
Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc. develops CRISPR-based medicines as potential cures for serious viral latent infectious diseases based its proprietary multiplexed gene editing platform that unites next-generation CRISPR nucleases with a novel gene editing approach to develop curative therapies. The Company’s pipeline targets large, underserved markets including herpes simplex virus-1 keratitis (HSV-1 keratitis), hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus-1 (HIV-1). Excision’s foundational technologies were developed in the laboratories of Dr. Kamel Khalili at Temple University and Dr. Jennifer Doudna at the University of California, Berkeley. For more information, please visit www.excision.bio.
