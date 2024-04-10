Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) Leveraging AI for Advanced Audience Insights and Data Analysis. 

Big Village Launches Smart Targets: Dynamic Real-Time Audience Segments That Help Brands and Agencies Reach the Highest Value Customers and Reduce Waste.



Boca Raton, FL, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) (“Bright Mountain” or the “Company”), a global marketing services platform with current investments in digital publishing, advertising technology, consumer insights, and creative and media services, today announced that their subsidiary Big Village, a leader in consumer insights, has launched an innovative new product, Smart Targets, which represents a paradigm shift in how brands manage and understand their target customer profiles. Designed to help consumer brands maintain an always-on connection to their customers, Smart Targets provide a dynamic, evolving picture of buyer personas - empowering strategic decision-making, enriching marketing efforts, and fueling growth.

"More than ever, consumer interests, preferences and behaviors are dynamic, not static. Traditional market research relies too much on episodic reads of the target customer and misses the dynamic nature of the consumer-brand relationship that has developed in the digital age," said Matt Drinkwater, CEO of Bright Mountain Media. “With Smart Targets, brands are able to execute with recency and relevance, thus delivering better performance and less waste a goal every marketer has in today’s fragmented environment.”

Big Village leverages AI to derive audiences, assess consumer sentiment among large samples, and mine large data sets with natural language. “Artificial intelligence is central to our ability to provide our clients with an up-to-date understanding of their target audience that goes beyond the traditional behavioral signals common in the marketing ecosystem. By combining qualitative, quantitative, and behavioral data with generative AI analytic tools, we can provide deeper audience understanding in a fraction of the time and cost,” says David Albert, Big Village’s General Manager.

Promising to support insights and marketing leadership, Smart Targets are designed to enhance clarity and control in decision-making, leveraging an always-on, accessible platform that strengthens with each related insights project. The process builds an invaluable asset for client teams transforming how they work with their stakeholders and communicate with consumers. Big Village ensures that this innovation represents not just a transient change, but a strategic evolution built for the challenges and complexities of modern marketplaces.

For additional information about Smart Targets and how they're set to change the landscape of consumer insights, visit https://big-village.com/ .

About Big Village

Big Village is a research and analytics business that helps brands and agencies to better understand customer behavior, intentions, and attitudes to drive effective marketing and innovation. We provide fast-track learning and human-led decision support to help brands genuinely commit to knowing their customers and succeed. With over 80 years of experience in delivering high-quality data and insights, we design, build, and manage consumer insights projects and programs that enable always-on learning and generate growth for brands. For more information, visit https://big-village.com .

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) unites a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services under one roof—fused together by data-driven insights. Bright Mountain Media’s brands include Big Village Insights, Deep Focus, Wild Sky Media, and Bright Stream. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com .

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes,” and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.