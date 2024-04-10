Infinidat Announces Strategic Alliance with TCS to Drive Business Value and Enhance Cyber Resilience with New Services for Enterprise Storage

WALTHAM, Mass., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. The collaboration between Infinidat and TCS will focus on building new services that TCS will provide to augment Infinidat’s award-winning InfiniBox® and InfiniGuard® solutions, enabling enterprises to simplify IT operations, improve the cybersecurity and cyber resilience of storage infrastructure, and reduce TCO. This corporate-level partnership expands upon Infinidat’s longstanding relationship with TCS.



TCS is one of the world’s leading system integrators, working with thousands of enterprise customers, including some of the world’s largest businesses. TCS is widely recognized for its state-of-the-art, scalable systems integration capabilities and superior cloud and value-added services for enterprises. TCS was rated as the second most valuable IT services brand in the world in the 2024 Global 500 IT Services ranking by Brand Finance. Guided by a deep-rooted culture of innovation and commitment to drive value for customers, TCS was also recently named to Fortune Magazine’s 2024 list of the world’s most admired companies.

Infinidat is one of the world’s top enterprise storage solution providers, consistently winning ‘Product of the Year’ awards and top recognitions from industry analyst firms, ranging from primary storage and hybrid cloud to cyber resilience. Over 25% of the Fortune 50 use Infinidat’s solutions. Infinidat has set a new standard in enterprise storage with its innovation in cyber resilience, autonomous automation, high performance, and flexible consumption models, including storage-as-a-service.

As they both sell to the Forbes Global 2000, TCS and Infinidat already share some of the same enterprise customers across industries, including financial services, insurance, retail, biomedical, and manufacturing. Going forward, this corporate-level partnership between two global leaders will spur innovation in the development and deployment of new services and solutions that meet the evolving requirements of enterprises worldwide and make enterprise infrastructures more cyber resilient. The two companies will work together to leverage their tight synergies and ecosystems and enhance relationships with large enterprises through collective knowledge-sharing and storage technology guarantees, while forming new relationships with a growing number of customers.

“We are pleased to enter into a strategic partnership with Infinidat to co-create future-ready enterprise storage solutions powering cyber resilience across industries. TCS’ deep domain expertise, talent pool, and extensive partner ecosystem are helping customers drive digital transformation, boosting enterprise-wide growth,” said V. Rajanna, President, Technology, Software and Services, TCS.

“Together, Infinidat and TCS will drive higher business and technical value that streamline all types of enterprise data infrastructures for our shared customers, everywhere and in any part of the storage lifecycle,” said Erik Kaulberg, VP of Strategy and Alliances at Infinidat. “We are excited to expand the strong business we have with TCS and our joint customers, opening the aperture more broadly for our step-change capabilities, including cyber resilience, AI-powered automation, ease of use, high availability, and storage consolidation. Customers can use the combination of TCS services and Infinidat storage to free up IT budget and resources, allowing them to focus on higher-level areas such as generative AI.”

Infinidat leads the way in providing innovative software-based tools to automate hybrid cloud storage and cyber storage resilience, modernizing enterprise storage services, with InfuzeOS™ Cloud Edition for streamlined hybrid cloud deployments and the most recent addition of AI-driven cyber detection capabilities in the acclaimed InfiniSafe® technology to better resist cyberattacks. InfiniSafe, which also is available with Infinidat’s InfuzeOS Cloud Edition, provides critical functionality to rapidly recover any protected data that may be compromised by a ransomware or malware attack. Under the terms of the new agreement, TCS will be able to build new services around this groundbreaking functionality that is uniquely built into Infinidat’s platform and offer it to customers to increase the cybersecurity of storage – the next big frontier for shoring up security for enterprises and cloud providers.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 55 years. Its consulting-led, cognitive powered, portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 603,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $27.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and is listed on the BSE and the NSE in India. TCS’ proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com .

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

