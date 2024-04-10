JTEC Energy Wins “Energy Production Innovation Award” In 2024 CleanTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Clean Technology Industry

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout climate and clean technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that Cleantech hydrogen energy company, JTEC Energy , Inc. is the recipient of the “Energy Production Innovation Award” in the inaugural CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program.



The JTEC is a thermo-electrochemical converter that harvests thermal energy to create electricity. The device converts waste heat to electricity at record setting efficiencies. JTEC uses electrochemical reactions with pressure and temperature differentials to circulate hydrogen and produce electricity without consuming the hydrogen and with no emissions. Distinct advantages include the ability to operate in a wide temperature range.

The JTEC can operate at efficiency rates greater than 70% of Carnot. It is also scalable and can be made small enough to harness body heat and power wearable devices, or large enough to capture waste heat from an industrial factory and convert it to usable electricity. JTEC installed at power utility plants could increase output of those plants by 30%. JTEC Energy also plans to use the JTEC to recover geothermal heat from the bottom of empty oil well bores and convert that to electricity. JTEC demo devices have been built and are being scaled up.

“Our mission is to revolutionize the energy industry, and we believe that in 20 years the JTEC will produce more renewable energy than Solar and Wind combined. It has uses in any operation that produces heat - from factories’ waste heat to automotive to large scale industrial operations,” said Mike McQuary, CEO of JTEC Energy. “We are honored to be among the winners of CleanTech Breakthrough’s inaugural program. We will continue to expand upon our technology in order to help solve the world’senergy needs by more effectively harnessing available energy sources.”

The mission of the annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the climate and clean technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“JTEC Energy has developed and implemented a groundbreaking process for the efficient creation of environmentally friendly power. Rising energy demands continue. along with energy-related emissions. The need to efficiently utilize large amounts of waste energy from various devices and systems has never been greater,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of CleanTech Breakthrough Awards. “We’re proud to present JTEC Energy with the ‘Energy Production Innovation Award.’ The JTEC clearly has the potential to be the most efficient device to improve electrical supply, reduce waste, and usher in a new age.”

About CleanTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in energy, climate and clean technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of clean technology companies and products in categories including solar technology, smart grid, energy management, wind energy, waste & recycling, transportation and more. For more information visit CleanTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About JTEC Energy

Former NASA scientist and Super Soaker inventor Dr. Lonnie Johnson invented the Johnson Thermo-Electrochemical Converter (JTEC), a cleantech hydrogen energy device that transforms heat into energy more efficiently than any device in history. Led by Mike McQuary, JTEC Energy was spun off from Johnson Research & Development to fully develop and commercialize the JTEC device. With over 45 patents, JTEC is applicable for both power generation and refrigeration. For more information about JTEC Energy, visit the company website at JTECEnergy.com .

