The World Wellness Show, LLC Gains Support of Dr. Clint Steele & NeuroINFINITI - a Revolutionary Cognitive Brain and Nervous System Diagnostic Technology

NeuroINFINITI's stress response evaluation allows practitioners to determine brain/body communication patterns

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Wellness Show, LLC is proud to announce their partnership as a supporter with Dr. Clint Steele of Brain Based Health Solutions (NeuroINFINITI) in joint missions of providing education for a proactive, holistic health and wellness education in 137 countries.

The World Wellness Show, an organization dedicated to providing doctors educational, holistic health and wellness interviews





Dr. Clint Steele - NeuroINFINITI

The brains inability to adapt to and recover from stress is the cause of over 90% of all disease according to the NIH. Dr. Clint Steele has over three decades as a brain-based doctor leading in global brain-based coaching. The NeuroINFINITI's stress response evaluation allows practitioners to determine brain/body communication patterns of the patient, which is ultimately at the foundation of any health issues, enabling the practitioners to diagnose the best care plan to help return each patient's specific brain/body communication patterns back to ideal. Anybody wanting improved brain function and better brain capacity contact your holistic doctor to schedule a 12 minute assessment or go to www.brainbasedhs.com. Professional athletes, seniors, and doctors globally are currently using this technology with massive results.

“Since hosting a holistic healthcare TV show for 21 years and a Chiropractor for 40 years I have extensive knowledge of just about every health tool available," says Dr. Tom Lankering, of Lankering Chiropractic in Basalt, CO. "My patients have had a substantial increase in mental capacity, endurance and now able to reach limits in sports, work and other areas they never thought possible after implimenting the NeuroINFINITI brain-based optimization program.”

“Together we can educate the world and spark a shift in wellcare from treatment to prevention. Our goal is to create a paradigm shift to how we perceive and prioritize health and move away from reactive treatments and towards proactive wellness practices. With support from people like you we can collectively make a difference.” Trish Gleason, Host - The World Wellness Show

As a true commitment to world wellness education, Dr. Steele is currently offering interviews on the show to his over 2,000 physician providers of NeuroINFINITI. This will enable viewers hundreds additional educational topics with solutions for widespread illnesses and issues. Doctors wanting an interview recieve a 75% discount ($299) by going to www.TheWorldWellnessShow.com and registering for the online broadcasting studio interview. No payment until after the interview.

Everybody's invited to explore how expert's holistic knowledge can transform life from reactive to proactive. Interviews broadcast in 137 countries viewed free at FENIXtv.app or at www.TheWorldWellnessShow.com.

