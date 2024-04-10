Lào Cai hosts conference promoting trade in northern midland, mountainous region

VIETNAM, April 10 - HÀ NỘI — A conference on promoting trade in the northern midland and mountainous region will take place on Friday in Lào Cai Province, the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency has announced.

The upcoming conference will focus on discussing the region's key economic issues including the potential and advantages of forming export production chains and import-export development strategies, the agency said.

It added that the event will also discuss export opportunities for regional products, especially farming produce from Yên Bái Province, the development of border gate economic zones and logistics, and the promotion of border trade activities through Lào Cai and Lạng Sơn provinces.

A series of trade connection sessions among regional businesses and foreign importers will be held on the sidelines of the conference. It will also comprise booths showcasing typical products of localities in the region.

The event is expected to attract about 300 delegates, including representatives from ministries, sectors, localities, international organisations, industry associations, domestic and foreign businesses.

The northern midland and mountainous region has a particularly important strategic position in terms of economy, culture, society and the environment. It has untapped potential in agriculture, forestry, minerals, hydroelectricity, tourism and border trade.

It consists of 14 provinces, namely Lạng Sơn, Cao Bằng, Hà Giang, Lào Cai, Lai Châu, Điện Biên, Sơn La, Bắc Giang, Thái Nguyên, Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Phú Thọ, Yên Bái and Hòa Bình, and the western districts of Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An provinces.

The State has issued and effectively implemented many policies to promote potential and advantages and create motivation for the development of the region. In addition, the Government and the Prime Minister have regularly directed and met with the localities to discuss tasks and solutions to remove difficulties and foster their socio-economic development.

However, the potential and advantages of the region have not been properly utilised or brought into full play.

To facilitate the region's development, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has approved the establishment of a Coordinating Council for the Northern Midland and Mountainous Region in the 2021-25 period.

It is responsible for putting forward mechanisms, policies, strategies, planning schemes, plans and programmes on regional connectivity, and green, sustainable and comprehensive development of the region. — VNS