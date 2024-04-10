International textile, garment expo attracts over 1,000 exhibitors

VIETNAM, April 10 - HCM CITY — The annual Vietnam Saigon Textile & Garment Industry – Fabric & Garment Accessories Expo opened in HCM City on April 10, enabling local and foreign producers to explore each other’s requirements and possibilities for tie-ups.

Saigontex - Saigonfabric 2024, held on an area of over 30,000sq.m in one outdoor and two indoor halls, has attracted over 1,000 exhibitors from over 20 countries and territories, including Belgium, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, and Japan besides Việt Nam.

On display include textile and garment machinery and parts, fabrics and non-woven fabrics, dyes and chemicals, and accessories.

There will be seminars on eco-friendly conversion, sustainable solutions and innovative textiles, digital transformation, yarn to fashion; product presentation programmes; business matching sessions; and fashion parades.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vũ Đức Giang, chairman of the Việt Nam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas), said the country’s textile and garment exports were worth US$10 billion in the first quarter, a year-on-year increase of nearly 10 per cent, and are expected to top $44 billion this year.

The expo has gathered big brand names from major textile and garment manufacturing and supplying countries, offering a very good opportunity for Việt Nam’s textile industry to integrate deeper into the global supply chain, he said.

Cao Hữu Hiếu, general director of the Việt Nam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), said the event is one of the largest trade events in the textile, garment, fabric and raw material industries in Việt Nam.

“Saigontex – Saigonfabric 2024 will be a good opportunity for Vietnamese textile and garment enterprises to find reputable partners to learn and select new materials and accessories that are suitable for their development orientation, and keep up with global textile and garment trends, especially meeting requirements related to transparency of origin and greening of raw materials,” he added.

Organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vitas, Vinatex, the Association of Garments, Textiles, Embroidery and Knitting of HCM City, CP Exhibition LTD (Hong Kong), and CP Vietnam Exhibition Organising Co., Ltd, the expo being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre will go on until April 13. — VNS