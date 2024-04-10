Automotive Pneumatic Comfort Seat System Market : $1.11B in 2020, Projected to Reach $2.03B by 2030, CAGR of 6.5%

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive Pneumatic Comfort Seat System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type and Function : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030."

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 :

The global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market was valued at $1.11 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5%.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Adient plc,

Alfmeier,

Continental AG,

Faurecia,

Gentherm,

Grammer AG,

Konsberg Automotive,

Lear Corporation,

Leggat and Platt,

Magna International Inc.,

Robert Bosch GMB,

Tangtring Seating Technology Inc.,

Toyota Boshoku,

TS Tech

North America dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. led the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the wide adoption of luxury automobiles across the country.

Automotive pneumatic seats are frequently installed in automobiles to raise the seat height, making the driver more comfortable, or to keep passengers safe while traveling. These pneumatic vehicle seats come in a variety of sizes and forms, as well as for a variety of uses. Pneumatic automobile seats are composed of high-quality plastic and metals and are assured to be free of sharp edges that might cause injury. The pneumatic vehicle seats have luxurious seating materials made of quality leather and fabric, ensuring safety, and elegance. Pneumatic automotive seats are available with adjustable seat heights and partitions, allowing users to personalize their use of them.

The pneumatic massages lumbar support seating systems massage and support the back using sophisticated air technology. Multiple air bladders are integrated into your chairs and inflate and deflate to facilitate healing in the lumbar soft tissues.

Asia-Pacific and Europe are the leading consumers of automotive pneumatic comfort seat systems, and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. India is developing at a significant rate, as a result of government initiatives, such as self-reliant India, to boost its manufacturing activities and enhance the outlook for automotive manufacturers.

The factors, such as rise in demand for premium automobiles in developing countries, and increase in need for comfortable commercial vehicle seating technology, are expected to drive the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market. However, high costs associated with pneumatic seating solutions and malfunctioning issues of pneumatic seating solutions are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in adoption of lightweight and durable seating solutions, and retrofitting of existing automotive are the factors anticipated to supplement the global automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market growth.

The sale of the automotive pneumatic comfort seat system is directly associated with automotive production and sales activities across the globe. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market, owing to commute restrictions and poor financial performance of the market players in 2020. The COVID-19 crisis is causing uncertainty in the automotive pneumatic comfort seat system market by delaying supply chains, hampering business growth, generating uncertain demand scenarios, and increasing panic among the customer segments.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By propulsion type, the ICE vehicles segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

By functions, the pneumatic massage segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, North America dominated the market in 2020, and is projected to lead the market growth and maintain its dominance in the global market.

