Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,668 in the last 365 days.

Empowering the Public Sector: EIPA and BAköV Discuss AI Adoption and Capacity-Building

This week, our Maastricht headquarters welcomed a delegation from the Federal Academy of Public Administration – BAköV, led by President Arne Schönbohm and Elvira Stählin-Giese.

The BAköV has been a supporter of the European Institute of Public Administration (EIPA) since the beginning and our enduring partnership is underscored by a multi-annual agreement aimed at enhancing the capacity-building efforts of German public administrations.

During the visit, we engaged in productive discussions centering around topics and services necessary to equip German public administrations with the requisite skills and knowledge to navigate the challenges posed by an ever-evolving global landscape.

With EIPA currently exploring Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a pivotal cross-cutting theme within our established areas of expertise—such as Public Procurement, Better Regulation, and EU Negotiationsthe dialogue primarily revolved around how EIPA can aid public sector organisations in effectively training and preparing for the ethical and human-centered implementation of AI technologies.

We eagerly anticipate collaborating with esteemed partners like the BAköV to foster a deeper understanding of how the public sector can manage AI adoption and harness its benefits. This collaboration will be crucial in light of today’s challenges of demographic shifts, budget constraints, and a diminishing workforce.

It was a pleasure to delve into our ongoing cooperation and outline concrete plans for forthcoming activities in 2024.

More about AI activities at EIPA.

You just read:

Empowering the Public Sector: EIPA and BAköV Discuss AI Adoption and Capacity-Building

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more