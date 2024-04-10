Empowering the Public Sector: EIPA and BAköV Discuss AI Adoption and Capacity-Building

This week, our Maastricht headquarters welcomed a delegation from the Federal Academy of Public Administration – BAköV, led by President Arne Schönbohm and Elvira Stählin-Giese.

The BAköV has been a supporter of the European Institute of Public Administration (EIPA) since the beginning and our enduring partnership is underscored by a multi-annual agreement aimed at enhancing the capacity-building efforts of German public administrations.

During the visit, we engaged in productive discussions centering around topics and services necessary to equip German public administrations with the requisite skills and knowledge to navigate the challenges posed by an ever-evolving global landscape.

With EIPA currently exploring Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a pivotal cross-cutting theme within our established areas of expertise—such as Public Procurement, Better Regulation, and EU Negotiations—the dialogue primarily revolved around how EIPA can aid public sector organisations in effectively training and preparing for the ethical and human-centered implementation of AI technologies.

We eagerly anticipate collaborating with esteemed partners like the BAköV to foster a deeper understanding of how the public sector can manage AI adoption and harness its benefits. This collaboration will be crucial in light of today’s challenges of demographic shifts, budget constraints, and a diminishing workforce.

It was a pleasure to delve into our ongoing cooperation and outline concrete plans for forthcoming activities in 2024.

More about AI activities at EIPA.