Commissioning of additional building of Health Center No. 1 of Istaravshan city

TAJIKISTAN, April 10 - On April 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, put into use the additional building of the Health Center No. 1 of the city of Istaravshan.

The new healthcare facility was built with the support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan within the framework of the action plan to celebrate the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan with a modern design and has 36 rooms and other auxiliary facilities.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon got acquainted with the conditions created in the newly built building and emphasized that it is necessary for the healthcare workers to use these opportunities to improve their activities in the direction of the population's access to primary medical and sanitary assistance.

On the first floor of the additional building of the health center there is a corner of herbal medicine, rooms for circumcision, surgery, ultrasound examination, internal organs and the department of medical services for children with disabilities, on the second floor there are rooms for electrocardiogram, neurologist, rheumatologist, endocrinologist, otolaryngologist, ophtalmologist and oncologist, on the third floor there are administrative offices and a meeting hall with 130 seats, and in the basement of the building, there is a physiotherapy department - health rehabilitation with rooms for physical therapy, acupuncture, electrotherapy and a gym.

All working rooms in the newly built building are equipped with modern diagnostic and therapeutic devices and equipment, which are used by doctors and specialists in the field to perform effective work.

Currently, 120 employees, including 14 family doctors, 21 family medicine nurses, 20 medical nurses and 27 specialists, work in the Health Center No. 1 of Istaravshan city, providing medical and sanitary services to 32 thousand people in the covered area.

We remind that the main building of Health Center No. 1 of Istaravshan city was built in the 1970s.

Taking into account the increase in the population and the lack of offices for family and specialist doctors, the need to build an additional building arose. Therefore, in 2019, by order of the Executive body of state power of the city of Istaravshan, construction works on this building were started and completed by local builders in compliance with the requirements of modern times.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon considered the opening of another modern building in the field of health as a valuable gift of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to the hardworking residents of the ancient city of Istaravshan, and tasked the officials to prioritize the protection of the population's health in their professional activities using the modern opportunities of medical and sanitary services.

The state institution "Primary medical and sanitary aid" of Istaravshan city has two urban health centers and 19 rural health centers with 28 medical centers, centers for reproductive health, immunoprophylaxis, coordination of children's diseases, formation of a healthy lifestyle, and health rehabilitation department, which in general provide medical services to 299,400 residents.