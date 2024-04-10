PHILIPPINES, April 10 - Press Release

April 10, 2024 Accelerate release of aid to farmers amid El Niño devastation -Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian urged the government to fast-track financial support for farmers adversely affected by the onslaught of the El Niño phenomenon, emphasizing that the state weather bureau forecasted that El Niño will further intensify and could reach its peak this month. Citing data provided by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the Task Force El Niño said the dry spell has affected more than fifty thousand farmers, mostly rice farmers. Data also shows that the country's estimated cost of agricultural damage because of El Niño has reached P2.63 billion to date and drove almost 20 local government units to declare states of calamities in their respective areas. "The disruption of El Niño on the agriculture sector could be devastating to the economy and to our farmers as we have seen in previous El Niño episodes and thus the need for a timely release of fund support for farmers in areas affected by El Niño," the lawmaker emphasized. "It is important that we have funds to provide the necessary support to protect our farmers' investments and to revive their crops. We have to be ready to aid our agriculture sector, especially the rice sector, to guarantee the availability and supply of agricultural products," Gatchalian said. "We might have a shortage of rice because of the intense heat. And the Department of Agriculture should take a good look at our rice supply now and in the next 6 months. And if we have no choice, it is important that we have access to imported rice from Vietnam, India, or other countries," he added. The principal agencies that are part of the Task Force El Niño have their regular budgets and the quick response fund. If these fall short, the budget can be sourced through other avenues through the appropriate process as long as it is approved by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). "Let's take action on the problem. Because if this El Niño worsens, many things will be affected such as electricity, food, and livelihood," he concluded. Pabilisin ang ayuda sa mga magsasaka sa gitna ng pahirap na dulot ng El Niño -Gatchalian Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang gobyerno na pabilisin ang suportang pinansyal para sa mga magsasaka na apektado ng pag-atake ng El Niño phenomenon. Ito ay sa gitna ng tinatayang mas matindi pang init ng panahon kung saan inaasahang magaganap ang 'peak' nitong kasalukuyang buwan. Batay sa datos na ibinigay ng National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), sinabi ng Task Force El Niño na naapektuhan ng dry spell ang mahigit limampung libong magsasaka na karamihan ay rice farmers. Lumalabas din sa datos na ang tinatayang halaga ng pinsala sa agrikultura ng bansa dahil sa El Niño ay umabot na sa P2.63 bilyon hanggang sa kasalukuyan at nagtulak sa halos 20 local government units na magdeklara ng state of calamity sa kani-kanilang lugar. "Ang pahirap ng El Niño sa sektor ng agrikultura ay maaaring makapinsala nang malaki sa ekonomiya at sa ating mga magsasaka tulad ng nakita natin sa mga nakaraang yugto ng El Niño at dahil dito ay kinakailangan ng napapanahon at agarang suportang pampinansyal para sa mga magsasaka na nasa mga lugar na apektado ng El Niño," pagdidiin ng senador. "Mahalagang magkaroon tayo ng pondo para magbigay ng kinakailangang suporta upang maprotektahan ang puhunan ng ating mga magsasaka at muling buhayin ang kanilang mga pananim. Maging handa tayong tulungan ang sektor ng agrikultura, lalo na ang sektor ng bigas, upang matiyak ang suplay ng mga produkto," sabi ni Gatchalian. "Baka magkulang tayo sa bigas dahil sa matinding init. Dapat tignang mabuti ng Department of Agriculture ang suplay natin ng bigas ngayon at sa susunod na 6 na buwan. Mahalagang magkaroon tayo ng access sa mga inaangkat na bigas mula Vietnam, India, o iba pang bansa," saad pa niya. Ang mga punong ahensya na bahagi ng Task Force El Niño ay mayroong regular na pondo para dito at quick response fund. Kung nagkulang, ang pondo ay maaaring kunin sa iba pang mga paraan sa pamamagitan ng naaangkop na proseso, basta ito ay aprubado ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM). "Aksyonan natin ang problema. Dahil kung lumala itong El Niño, maraming maaapektuhan gaya ng kuryente, pagkain, at kabuhayan," pagtatapos niya.