Cytokinetics Announces Three Late Breaking Clinical Trial Presentations Relating to SEQUOIA-HCM at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure 2024 Congress

Primary Results from SEQUOIA-HCM to Elaborate on Positive Topline Results in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Two Additional Analyses from SEQUOIA-HCM Assess Effect of Aficamten on Exercise Capacity and Dosing and Safety

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced three Late Breaking Clinical Trial presentations relating to SEQUOIA-HCM, (Safety, Efficacy, and Quantitative Understanding of Obstruction Impact of Aficamten in HCM), the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), at Heart Failure 2024, an International Congress of the European Society of Cardiology, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal from May 11, 2024 – May 14, 2024.

Title: Aficamten for the Treatment of Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: SEQUOIA-HCM an International Multicenter Phase 3 Trial

Presenter: Martin Maron, M.D., Director, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Date: May 13, 2024

Topic: Heart Failure Association

Session Title: Late Breaking Clinical Trials: LVAD, HFpEF and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Session Type: Late Breaking Science

Session Time: 1:45-2:45 PM WEST

Presentation Time: 2:09 PM WEST

Location: Room 1

Title: Enhancing Exercise Response in Obstructive HCM: Insights from Aficamten's Impact on Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in SEQUOIA-HCM

Presenter: Gregory Lewis, M.D., Jeffrey and Mary Ellen Jay Chair and Section Head, Heart Failure Medical Director, Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing Laboratory, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Date: May 13, 2024

Topic: Heart Failure Association

Session Title: Late Breaking Clinical Trials: LVAD, HFpEF and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Session Type: Late Breaking Science

Session Time: 1:45-2:45 PM WEST

Presentation Time: 2:21 PM WEST

Location: Room 1

Title: Dosing and Safety Profile of Aficamten in Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results from SEQUOIA-HCM

Presenter: Caroline Coats, M.D., Ph.D., Lead Clinician, West of Scotland Inherited Cardiac Conditions Service, Honorary Senior Lecturer, School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health, University of Glasgow

Date: May 13, 2024

Topic: Heart Failure Association

Session Title: Late Breaking Clinical Trials: LVAD, HFpEF and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Session Type: Late Breaking Science

Session Time: 1:45-2:45 PM WEST

Presentation Time: 2:33 PM WEST

Location: Room 1

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage, specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which cardiac muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact myocardial muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing for regulatory submissions for aficamten, its next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Aficamten is also currently being evaluated in two ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials: MAPLE-HCM, evaluating aficamten as monotherapy compared to metoprolol as monotherapy in patients with obstructive HCM and ACACIA-HCM, evaluating aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator, in patients with heart failure. Additionally, Cytokinetics is developing CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten for the potential treatment of HFpEF, and CK-136, a cardiac troponin activator for the potential treatment HFrEF and other types of heart failure, such as right ventricular failure resulting from impaired cardiac contractility.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to any of our other clinical trials, statements relating to the potential benefits of omecamtiv mecarbil, aficamten, or any of our other drug candidates. Cytokinetics' research and development activities; the design, timing, results, significance and utility of preclinical and clinical results; and the properties and potential benefits of Cytokinetics' other drug candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics' drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval; Cytokinetics' drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy; the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics' ability to conduct clinical trials; Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics' drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics' drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics' business, investors should consult Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS and C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.

Contact:

Cytokinetics

Diane Weiser

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(415) 290-7757